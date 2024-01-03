Jordan Zion 3 “No Guts” sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Zion Williamson’s third trademark shoe with Jordan Brand, dubbed Jordan Zion 3, was officially introduced in 2023. Following the introduction of its inaugural variations, the stated model most recently emerged in a brand new “No Guts” makeover. This latest iteration is entirely decked in a White/White-Black-Barely Volt-Volt palette.

On January 16, 2024, the Jordan Zion 3 “No Guts” colorway is expected to make its debut, as per preliminary reports from Sneaker Bar Detroit and other sources. These sneakers will be made available for purchase at Nike and other select Jordan Brand retailers, both across the internet and in physical stores, as per reports.

The retail price is set at $140 for men's sizes and $110 for grade school sizes, respectively.

Jordan Zion 3 “No Guts” shoes are contrasted with bold black hues all over

Zion Williamson has proven to be an essential figure for the Jordan business ever since he made his debut in the National Basketball Association (NBA). He embodies the company's spirit with a unique mix of dominance and athleticism.

With the Jordan Zion shoe line quickly growing into a popular choice among basketball fans, the early investment in this Pelicans talent has turned out to be both profitable and fruitful.

As we enter the new year, the Jordan Zion 3 keeps expanding, delivering styles that are both fresh and creative. In this range, the “No Guts” rendition is one of the most current additions to the collection.

Sporting an appearance that is both clean and vivid, the top portion of this Zion 3 is primarily white. The foundation layer is accented with barely volt tints, which add an element of contrast that is both modest and dynamic. In addition, this upper features white TPU supports that are spread all over the top.

These TPU overlays were brought about by a 3D scan of the splash that Zion's foot made when it stepped into the mud. There is a dash of grace offered by the detailed tonal embroidery that is located on the heel. The stitching matches well with the black "ZW" insignia.

The layout is given a sense of depth by the addition of black highlights on the tongue, sock liner, and lace setup.

On the interior, the basketball shoe features a Zoom Air section in the forefoot as well as an extended Formula 23 drop-in midsole, which together ensure that the wearer will be comfortable and responsive while they are on the court.

The qualities of these advanced sole units are further emphasized by the Nike newsroom in the following manner:

“The midsole cushioning is designed to help absorb the forces of Zion’s explosive game. The midsole is comprised of Formula 23 foam with a Zoom Air unit in the forefoot for responsive cushioning. A drop-in midsole supports comfort and stability.”

The cushioning features are further underlined by Swoosh as:

“The stack height is the lowest yet on a Zion signature shoe. This gives players cushion where they need it but also helps them feel in control of their ground movements, like a tight spin off the low block.”

A striking feature is the sole unit, which is comprised of a white and semi-translucent green midsole and outer sole unit. The green portions of the sole section have a glow-in-the-dark look.

Interested parties are advised to stay in touch with Nike’s official site for timely alerts on the arrival of the Jordan Zion 3 “No Guts” variant.