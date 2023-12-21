Jordan Zion 3 M.U.D. "Football Grey" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Earlier in 2023, Nike’s Jordan Brand and Zion Williamson took another step in their partnership with the introduction of the newly developed Jordan Zion 3 sneaker design. Following the debut of its inaugural iterations, the stated model now surfaced in a “Football Grey” ensemble for the next year.

The Jordan Zion 3 M.U.D. "Football Grey" will be made available for purchase at Nike and other select retailers, both online and in-store, during the spring of 2024, as stated by Sole Retriever. The retail price is expected to be set at $150 for each pair of these men’s shoe designs.

Zion Williamson x Jordan Zion 3 M.U.D. "Football Grey" is adorned with iridescent branding accents

Take a closer look at the heels and tongues of the shoe (Image via Instagram/@uninstructedvision)

The Jordan Zion 3 marked an important leap forward in the progression of Zion Williamson's namesake collection for the Jordan Brand, which had been in development for quite some time.

Multiple colorways, such as the Gen Zion and Fresh Paint variations, have been released for the model ever since it was introduced to the market. The design is currently undergoing an improvement, as Zion himself has recently introduced a new iteration of the shoe that has been given the name Zion 3 M.U.D.

The Jordan Zion 3 M.U.D. is an important advancement in terms of both its construction and its aesthetic elements. The basketball shoe continues to feature the recognizable mud-splash design that was created through 3D scanning and has evolved into a signature feature of the Zion 3.

On the other hand, this particular variant displays the layout with fine embroidery rather than TPU, which not only elevates the overall appearance but also adds an element of luxury.

The incorporation of a lockdown strap, which offers a snug and adaptable fit, makes up one of the biggest upgrades that have been made to this edition. When it comes to athletes, this feature is especially helpful because they require the highest possible level of assistance and security while performing fluid maneuvers on the court.

Additionally, the athletic shoe features an extended Zoom Air drop-in midsole, which ensures reactive cushioning is fully able to accommodate the explosiveness that comes with every jump, sprint, and pivot.

The palette of this set is dominated by grayscale hues, which results in a shoe that is both versatile and subtle, making it suitable for wearing with a wide variety of outfits.

Iridescent elements on the Jumpman logos are used to artistically interrupt the monochromatic color scheme, which results in the appropriate amount of appeal. The midsole as well as the outsole of the footwear are both grey, allowing it to maintain a more streamlined and consistent look.

In the following text, Nike’s pressroom underlines how the Zion 3 sneaker design is inspired by Zion Williamson’s playing style.

“The Zion 3 was built for Zion Williamson’s playing style — a blitz of strength and speed — by supporting him in three specific ways: containment, court feel and impact protection,” it stated.

Expand Tweet

The design features are further highlighted as follows:

“The midsole cushioning is designed to help absorb the forces of Zion’s explosive game. The midsole is comprised of Formula 23 foam with a Zoom Air unit in the forefoot for responsive cushioning. A drop-in midsole supports comfort and stability.”

Be on the lookout for the upcoming Jordan Zion 3 M.U.D. "Football Grey" shoes that will be accessible in the next year. Those certain to get their hands on these shoes are advised to stay tuned to Nike's online site or install the SNKRS app for timely alerts on their arrival.