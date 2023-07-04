Nike x Jordan Zion 3 "Fresh Paint" sneakers: Everything we know so far

Nike and its co-owned label with Micheal Jordan have consistently held their position in the sportswear world by collaborating with brilliant athletes. The basketball suba-label from Michael Jordan's label has collaborated with multiple NBA players, one of whom is Zion Williamson.

The Jordan Brand is furthering its partnership with the Pelican star by releasing his third signature model, the Jordan Zion 3. The sneaker model comes after the debut of Williamson's signature sneaker line with Zion 1 being released in April 2021. It was followed by Zion 2 in 2022.

For the debut, the Jordan label has unveiled four different colorways including "Sanctuary," "Mud Sweat and Tear," "Fresh Paint," and "Black White." The Zion 3 "Fresh Paint," is inspired by Air Jordan 4.

While the official release date for the shoe hasn't yet been revealed by Nike, the official press release said that it would be released in November 2023. The colorway will be available via Nike's SNKRS app, and select Jordan Brand retailers.

The Nike x Jordan Zion 3 "Fresh Paint" sneakers are inspired by the Air Jordan 4 silhouette but with a twist

The Jordan Brand has often surprised their fans with new basketball silhouettes and one of these is the entire Zion signature sneaker line. The Jordan label's collaboration with Zion Williamson has been one of the most desired collaborations.

Williamson, who has become one of the favorites of the newer generation of NBA players, has always made news with his magical play. During his debut on the NBA court, he scored 17 points and became the player with the most points per minute.

Now carrying forward his name, fans will see the debut of Zion 3. One of the debut colorways will be "Fresh Paint," which describes Williamson's journey.

"Each player in the Jordan Brand signature lineup embodies a different playing style that evokes a certain feeling in those who watch it. The Zion 3 was built for Zion Williamson’s playing style — a blitz of strength and speed — by supporting him in three specific ways: containment, court feel and impact protection," the official press release says about the sneakers.

Meanwhile, Nike's official site introduces the "Fresh Paint" colorway of Zion 3 as being inspired by Air Jordan 4 but with a twist. The site says that the colorway is all about Zion "carving his own journey and path."

The shoes feature multiple details including drop-in midsoles that have Formula 23 foam, Zoom air unit in the forefoot, a rubber herringbone traction pattern, and the iconic "Z" icon on the lateral side.

The midsole cushioning helps absorb the explosive force and provides support and stability. The herringbone traction provides quickness and control. The shoes also feature the lowest stack height yet on the Zion signature shoe, which helps in feeling close to the ground to control movements.

The "Z" logo is added via a raised TPU material upon the lateral side. The Zion 3 is rumored to release via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in November 2023.

