Devin Booker sports Nike Book 1 “Shattered Backboard” during New Year's Eve game: Everything we know so far about the sneakers

Devin Booker recently disclosed another special colorway of his inaugural Nike signature sneaker design, the Nike Book 1. The player’s latest colorway seems to be the Player Exclusive version Booker wore for the New Year’s Eve game. This iteration seemed motivated by a comparable Air Jordan 1 “Shattered Backboard” variant that was originally presented in 2015.

According to the preliminary reports, the “Shattered Backboard” sneakers designed by Devin Booker and Nike Book 1 appear to be Player Exclusive, which means that you won’t be able to purchase them soon.

For other colorways of the Book 1 silhouette, you may find them at Nike’s online shops or at other Nike Basketball retailers who interact with Nike. In addition, readers who are interested in them should keep an eye out for them.

Devin Booker x Nike Book 1 “Shattered Backboard” sneakers are inspired by popular Air Jordan 1 colorway

Devin Booker sported the Book 1 Shattered Backboard colorway (Image via Instagram/@nbakicks)

In anticipation of the official debut of the Nike Book 1, Devin Booker offered a sneak peek at exclusive colorways. The beloved vintage Nike styles served as a source of inspiration for them. Most recently, the player sported a Player Exclusive rendition of the Book 1 model influenced by the widely recognized "Neon" Air Max 95.

For his New Year's Eve game against the Orlando Magic, Devin Booker donned a pair of Air Jordan 1s inspired by the "Shattered Backboard" model.

This 2015 AJ1 High incarnation pays tribute to NBA legend Michael Jordan's unforgettable backboard-shattering dunk during a game in Italy in 1985. The shoe's appearance is a reflection of Michael Jordan's game-day colors, which are black, orange, and white.

Fans can anticipate the release of various color options in the spring of 2024, even though the likelihood of the "Shattered Backboard" Book 1s being sold in retail stores appears to be low.

Devin Booker's journey with Nike, which has been packed with private editions and references to historic designs, keeps delighting sneaker aficionados.

The Book 1 collection aims to deliver fresh looks while embracing the rich tradition of Nike's classics, and fans are excitedly awaiting the upcoming releases that are scheduled to become available in the spring of 2024.

In accordance with the Nike press, the paragraph that follows is an outline of the design of the Nike Book 1 shape:

“Using insights from Booker and young hoopers around the world, the Nike Book 1 offers athletes a tailored combination of lateral stability, cushioning, and responsiveness underfoot. To accomplish this, Nike design teams stacked a Cushlon 2.0 foam midsole with a rigid TPU sidewall for added support, with a top-loaded Nike Zoom air bag in the heel.”

It further reads:

“On the outside, a workwear-inspired canvas and twill upper adds durability, while a suede collar and genuine leather across the forefoot provide more reinforcement and a familiar, plush, broken-in feel.”

To catch additional upcoming iterations of the Nike Book 1 model that was recently developed by Devin Booker, stay tuned to the SNKRS app and Nike's online website.