Air Jordan 1 High OG "Satin Shadow” shoes: Everything we know so far

Jordan Brand's Holiday 2024 selection welcomed another shoe dubbed the Air Jordan 1 High "Satin Shadow." This “Satin Shadow” variation will be entirely decked in a Black/Medium Grey-White color palette.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Satin Shadow” sneakers are expected to arrive sometime around the holiday season of 2024, as stated by popular sneaker insiders Zsneakerheadz and Sneaker Files. Remember that the official word from Jordan Brand is still pending for the stated colorway.

According to reports, these shoes will be marked with a fixed price tag of $180. They are anticipated to be offered via Nike's digital and physical outlets, the SNKRS app, and other Jordan Brand retail shops.

Air Jordan 1 High OG "Satin Shadow” sneakers feature classic grey and black makeup

Following the teasers of the Air Jordan 1 High “Bred Toe Reimagined” for the Holiday season of 2024, Jordan Brand now seems to have added another popular color scheme to its Christmas roster in the form of the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Satin Shadow.”

The enduring color scheme is embraced by this footwear item, which is tailored specifically for women and incorporates rich satin textiles for a contemporary touch.

A complete satin fabrication appears on the Air Jordan 1, which features a chic black, medium grey, and white colorway. The materials used elevate the shoe's overall appearance.

The Wings insignia, emblazoned on the ankle, lends an air of refinement to the attire. The underlays, toe topping, collar, eyestays, lace fasteners, and rubber outer sole units are all predominantly black, contributing to the foundation's seamless appearance.

Expand Tweet

On the other hand, Medium Grey highlights the Swoosh emblem, ankle collar, heel covering, and toe box, which is evocative of the aesthetic from the initial phase.

The appearance is finished with refined sophistication thanks to the spotless white midsole that puts everything together like a piece of artwork.

A sleek reinvention of a classic, the AJ1 "Satin Shadow" combines familiar design features with an element of luxury to create a stylish and classy look.

The Swoosh label's website highlighted the journey of the legendary Air Jordan 1 model in the following words:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected.”

It continues:

“Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

It is recommended that you keep an eye out for the brand new Air Jordan 1 High "Satin Shadow" sneakers, which are expected to be made available in the following year.

Expand Tweet

It is encouraged that enthusiasts of the Jordan brand and other consumers interested in obtaining these high-top shoes stay linked to Nike's web page and the SNKRS app to keep themselves informed about the debut of these pairs of shoes.

In addition to the stated "Satin Shadow" variation, Nike-owned Jordan Brand plans to release many additional variations for the Air Jordan 1 High shoe that will be issued at different times throughout 2024. Some of these variants will be referred to as "Metallic Gold," "Black/White," and "Green Glow."

Nike's online and offline sites, the SNKRS app, and other partnering Jordan Brand sellers are also expected to sell these colorways.