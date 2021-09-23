Jordyn Jones' flirty comment on Jordan Beau's best friend Zach Clayton's TikTok raises eyebrows online

Social media influencer Jordyn Jones received immense support after announcing her breakup from long-term YouTuber boyfriend Jordan Beau, 22. Fans of the two were left heartbroken after the couple split in July. The internet is now raising its eyebrows at Jones, 21, for flirting with Beau’s friend Zach Clayton following the couple’s breakup.

Jordyn Jones, who has amassed over 6.9 million followers on Instagram, was caught flirtatiously commenting on a TikTok video posted by Clayton. The comment read:

“You’ve confessed your love for me multiple times while drunk, you slept with socks on & you like forgetting your wallet.”

Who is Zach Clayton, the YouTuber Jordyn Jones was caught flirting with?

YouTuber-musician Zach Clayton has acquired over 1.92 million subscribers on YouTube. The 21-year-old has released seven albums to date and has over 2.3 million followers on Instagram.

Aside from amassing a large fan base through YouTube, the content creator also became popular on the social media platform YouNow, where people can interact with each other on a real-time basis. Several artists have taken advantage of the platform to increase their popularity.

Jordyn Jones took to Instagram on July 23 to announce her breakup with Jordan Beau. The former couple was seen posing near the Eiffel Tower. Part of her caption read:

“Now to all the fans, just know this was my decision. He did absolutely nothing wrong. It’s just time for me to be alone and put myself first. I’m heartbroken; with that being said, I’m hurting him & that’s something I will always regret.”

Jordan Beau had also uploaded a video to YouTube announcing the breakup where the content creator was seen informing their fans about the latest news in a mature manner.

Since the breakup, Jordyn Jones has appeared on several of Clayton’s Instagram posts, and the two were said to be friends prior to her dating Beau. Many fans expressed their disappointment online as Jones flirted with Clayton. Some comments included:

Jones has also appeared in Clayton’s latest YouTube video as his “girlfriend,” but neither of the two have confirmed that they are dating.

