What did Bryce Hall do to fellow YouTuber and friend Zach Clayton?

YouTubers fighting each other and even professional fighters seems like the norm now. The same was not true when Bryce Hall and Zach Clayton butt heads back in 2018.

Although tussles and altercations were relatively common amongst YouTubers and internet sensations, the feud between Hall and Clayton was one that effectively divided the internet into two halves.

While most of these feuds were often harmless ways of finding one's way to the headlines and commanding a significant amount of recall value or clout, the hostility between Hall and Clayton had real-world implications.

A Twitter account called @MESSYMONDAY took to the platform in a bid to call people's attention to Zach Clayton's bruised face. The post alleged that Clayton's close friend Bryce Hall was responsible for the same.

The tweet was deleted shortly thereafter; however, the ball was set in motion, and it snowballed into one of the biggest scandals that year.

Also Read: YouTubers vs. TikTokers boxing date: When is the fight between Austin McBroom and Bryce Hall?

Tana Mongeau came to Zach Clayton's rescue

While the word of a netizen in itself holds no particular value, it was only when fellow YouTuber Tana Mongeau got involved that their followers started paying heed.

Mongeau did more than confirm the rumor. She namechecked Bryce Hall in an attempt to call attention to the dispute between the former friends.

oh shit people know now yeah so uh FUCK YOU BRYCE HALL who does this to the kindest person on this planet https://t.co/ISzuce90Rb — movie theater butter (@tanamongeau) December 19, 2018

Although Bryce Hall tried to clear his name after he claimed he had received a series of "death threats and hate messages," it was all for naught. After another YouTuber in Elijah Daniel got involved, it was pretty easy for Twitterati to add Hall to the ever-growing list of 'Canceled YouTubers'.

ALSO READ- Battle of the Platforms: Is Jake Paul fighting in the YouTube vs. TikTok boxing event?

Why Bryce Hall 'assaulted' Zach Clayton

Having developed a messy reputation by then, Bryce Hall found himself in deep waters. However, the worst was yet to come.

Following a lengthy back and forth with Mongeau on social media, Hall was caught off-guard after Mongeau accused him of infidelity.

and on a side note i’ve always been a good friend to bryce so i think the way he’s responding to this shows his true colors. again. imagine coming at people when YOU ASSAULTED SOMEONE LIKE APOLOGIZE — movie theater butter (@tanamongeau) December 19, 2018

It was easy to lose sight of the fact that the entire verbal battle between Hall and Mongeou stemmed from Zach Clayton's injuries, since it had turned into a massive smear campaign on both sides.

In a bid to put the entire issue to rest, Zach Clayton took to social media to offer his two cents on the matter:

again, i’m not gonna explain my side of the story or anything cause i wanted to keep all that offline. i never even said it was him to begin with 🤦🏼‍♂️ — Zach (@zachclayton) December 19, 2018

After recalling what he remembered of the incident, Clayton declared that he had not accused Hall of anything.

i didn’t. all i said was i got jumped. didn’t say no names or no stories — Zach (@zachclayton) December 19, 2018

After an arduous time full of tumult, Bryce Hall was only too glad to bury the hatchet. He took to social media to drop a statement, apologizing to Clayton and fans.

Also Read: 3 times Jake Paul challenged Conor McGregor to a boxing match

Please take 30 seconds to answer this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your MMA needs.