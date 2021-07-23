"We both need time to heal our broken hearts": Jordyn Jones and Jordan Beau's breakup leaves fans distraught 

Social media influencer Jordyn Jones announced on Instagram that her relationship with YouTuber Jordan Beau has ended. The 21-year-old became popular after appearing on Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition. The dancer has also been singing since she was two years old. Her YouTube channel has amassed over 1.92 million subscribers where she uploads her own music.

Jordyn Jones seems to be quite a heartbreaker. She announced her split from the 22-year-old YouTuber after their three-year relationship. Her Instagram post said:

“Jordan Beau… thank you for being the brightest light in my life the past 3 years. You are one amazing guy & I’m so thankful for all the amazing unforgettable memories we made. I know a day will member go buy where you don’t cross my mind.”

Jordyn went on to announce her breakup:

“Now to all the fans, just know this was my decision. He did absolutely nothing wrong. It’s just time for me to be alone and put myself first. I’m heartbroken, with that being said, I’m hurting him & that’s something I will always regret.”

Jordyn Jones spoke about how the two need to heal and hopefully reconnect at some other point in their lives.

Fans were sad to hear the news about their breakup.

there's no way jordyn jones and jordan beau broke up... they made me believe in true love :,( — Mel (@MelanieABumpus) July 23, 2021

Nooo jordyn Jones and Jordan beau broke uppp noo imma cry tf — Di💃 (@madswrld) July 23, 2021

Jordyn Jones and Jordan Beau broke up... I've lost all hope for love — courtney🫀 (@specialtypalove) July 23, 2021

JORDAN BEAU AND JORDYN JONES BROKE UP…nah this cant be real fuck this — amelia 💌 (@joyusjoyner) July 23, 2021

Who is Jordyn Jones?

The Michigan-native seems to be a jack of all trades. Jordyn Jones is a well-known actress, singer, dancer and influencer. She has performed on popular stages like the MTV Video Music Awards, Kids Choice Awards and the X- Factor. The 21-year-old has amassed over 6.7 million followers on Instagram and is estimated to be worth $4 million.

Jordyn Jones was part of a girl group called 5 Little Princesses and also starred in a YouTube Originals movie called Dance Camp.

After being eliminated from Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition, Jordyn Jones went on to pursue her dance career by entering the Dancing with the Stars show. After gaining an interest in music, she auditioned for X-Factor and went on to have her own YouTube channel. Her song “All I Need” has over 6.3 million views.

After honing her dancing and singing skills, the Michigan-native started making podcasts. Jordyn Jones is the host of the podcast “What they don’t tell you”.

Her ex-boyfriend Jordan Beau had appeared on her podcast in February 2021 where the two spoke about their relationship. Since their breakup, Jordan Beau has explained his side of the breakup on his YouTube channel. He said,

“I’m looking for someone with whom I can spend the rest of my life with and start a family with because that’s what life is about. So I’m definitely thrown off by this. I had planned on spending forever with the girl and I guess life doesn’t go always as planned. J is awesome, like I said we are young.”

The YouTuber ended his video by requesting their fans to respect both of them and not post fan assumptions on either of their social media platforms.

