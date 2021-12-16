Jorts the cat's viral story explained as 'ethnic stereotypes debate' and 'She buttered Jorts' memes trend online 

Jorts the ginger cat has become an overnight internet sensation. People are now heavily invested in the story of the pet feline. They are also having a discussion about whether the cat is “dumb.”

The ongoing argument began on December 14 after Reddit user u/throwawayorangecat claimed that their fellow colleague accused them of “perpetuating ethnic stereotypes,” after the user called the orange cat “dumb.”

The story has now gone viral on Twitter and Reddit, leaving netizens flabbergasted over the cat owner’s reaction.

The Reddit user added in his story- “I am crying laughing typing this.”

Why was Jorts the ginger cat called “dumb?”

The Reddit user posted the following words to explain why he called the cat dumb:

“Jorts is just … kind of a simple guy. For example, he can’t open a door even when it’s ajar — he shoves it whether he is going in or out, so often he closes the door he is trying to go through.”

The netizen continued:

“This means he is often trapped inside the place he was trying to exit and meows until he is rescued.”

Along with the “dumb” ginger cat Jorts, another cat named Jean lives in the user’s office. The Reddit user gave the cat fanatic the pseudonym of “Pam” as well.

The post also stated that Jean is an independent cat who often helps Jorts.

Continuing the dramatic story of Jorts the ginger cat, the Reddit user stated that they had bought a doorstop for him to make the struggle of opening the door easier, which Pam did not approve of.

Pam apparently claimed that the Reddit user deprived the ginger cat of a “chance to learn.”

When the Reddit user continued to speak about Pam teaching Jorts how to take care of himself, he also added that Pam apparently did take up the call to action.

“Set up a series of special learning activities for Jorts, and tried to put these tasks on the whiteboard of daily team tasks (I erased them). She thinks we need to teach him how to clean himself better and how to get out of minor barriers like when he gets a cup stuck on his head, etc.”

Pam also allegedly applied margarine on Jorts to teach him the importance of grooming. Pam has apparently done so to herself in the past.

The reddit user continued:

“I love Jorts but he’s just dumb af and we can’t change that.”

In a group email, Pam then allegedly accused the Reddit user of “perpetuating ethnic stereotypes.”

Reacting to the office cat drama, a few tweets read:

Jorts (and Jean) @JortsTheCat Maybe what you like about us isn’t just helper Jean, or buttered Jorts. Maybe you like the story because you agree everyone’s special contributions should be valued and that we are all just great exactly as we are. Maybe what you like about us isn’t just helper Jean, or buttered Jorts. Maybe you like the story because you agree everyone’s special contributions should be valued and that we are all just great exactly as we are. https://t.co/ZPbk5FBmka

Beth Revis 🖤 @bethrevis "Noodle has no bones" and "She buttered Jorts" are completely nonsensical statements to humans prior to 2021, and yet they are delight now "Noodle has no bones" and "She buttered Jorts" are completely nonsensical statements to humans prior to 2021, and yet they are delight now

Ann @ahiloski Buttered Jorts are here and feral hogs are back. This is Twitter the way it ought to be. Buttered Jorts are here and feral hogs are back. This is Twitter the way it ought to be.

🪦 𝔽𝕣𝕖𝕕𝕕𝕪 𝕂𝕦𝕘𝕖𝕝 🪦 @massaboosetts Oh god if I’m late for work today because I just HAD TO educate myself on the origin of this buttered jorts joke… Oh god if I’m late for work today because I just HAD TO educate myself on the origin of this buttered jorts joke… https://t.co/A66SMuEAsD

The Reddit user also updated his followers that Pam was not allowed to “tutor” the "dumb" cat anymore. He also assured followers that Jorts was being well taken care of and has his own “staff bio.”

The Reddit user claims the two cats play an integral part in the success of their business.

