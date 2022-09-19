What did Jose Dumont do? Brazilian actor arrested and under investigation for allegedly paying 12-year old victim

Brazilian actor Jose Dumont was arrested in Rio de Janeiro on September 15 on accounts of allegedly storing video and photos of child p*rnography. He is also being investigated on charges of paying a 12-year-old minor to get physically intimate with him.

Police reportedly found a bank deposit slip addressed to the victim after which they began a search operation and investigations against Jose Dumont.

Dumont is being investigated by the Child and Adolescent Victim Police Station (DCAV) for trying to be s*xually intimate with a minor and offering a thousand reais (approximately $191 dollars) in return.

As per Extra, the Brazilian police have reported that the minor was apparently one of Jose Dumont's fans who developed a close relationship with him. The incident reportedly took place in 2009 in the city of Cabedelo, where Dumont had an apartment.

Exploring Jose Dumont's alleged crimes and arrest warrant

As noted earlier, Brazilian actor Jose Dumont has been arrested for keeping videos and photos of s*xually explicit videos of children and offering a 12-year-old a thousand reias to be physically intimate with him in 2009.

The initial investigations began in 2013 when two witnesses, who were Dumont's neighbors, reported of alleged child abuse committed by the actor.

One of the neighbors lived on a higher floor and overlooked Jose's apartment. They told the Federal Public Ministry that they saw the actor receiving children and adolescents in the Cabedelo apartment. The neighbor did not provide any evidence in the form of photos or videos. They sent an email to the police in October 2009 which resulted in the investigation.

Extra noted that the actor reportedly took advantage of the victim's financial instability. Dumont made s*xually explicit advances and tried to be intimate with the victim, which was captured by cameras and surveillance.

Jose Dumont's court documents related to the case have 240 files which include images and videos, which specifies criminal reiteration.

As the investigations continue, Dumont has been taken into arrest and preventive custody after a court hearing on Friday, September 16. Judge Antonio Luiz da Fonseca Lucchese noted that the case has "serious contours."

What did Jose Dumont say about his arrest?

As per Extra, Dumont was confronted about the photos and videos found on his cell phone and personal computer. That's when he said that the contents were his property to "study for the future realization of a work on the subject, without taboos or filters."

The actor did not make any other comment. He is being investigated for practicing lewd acts on minors under the age of 14. According to Metropoles, the penalty for the same is around eight to fifteen years.

For those unversed, the actor has starred in fifteen Brazilian soap operas and participated in many movies and plays. He was recently seen as Colonel Eudoro Mendes in Nos Tempos do Imperador, a telenovela from 2021 on the streaming platform Globo.

After the investigations resurfaced, the streaming service noted that they have excluded Dumont from their upcoming telenovela, Todas as Flores.

