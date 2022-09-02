5 WWE Superstars who were recently arrested and why 

Over the years, many superstars have been arrested on WWE television. Ronda Rousey recently joined that list as she was apprehended by police after invading SmackDown and attacking security despite her suspension. Dexter Lumis also got arrested for kidnapping The Miz on Monday Night RAW.

While Rousey and Lumis' apprehensions were only part of storylines, a few former and current WWE Superstars did legitimately get arrested in the past few months under different charges, including DUI, attempted murder, and manslaughter.

Here are five WWE Superstars who recently got arrested, and why.

#5. Cain Velasquez

San José Police Media Relations @SJPD_PIO 4/ Cain Velasquez was the suspect arrested yesterday in connection with this incident. He was booked into Santa Clara County main jail for attempted murder.



The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation at this time. 4/ Cain Velasquez was the suspect arrested yesterday in connection with this incident. He was booked into Santa Clara County main jail for attempted murder. The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation at this time. https://t.co/bBuuPQytNx

In 2019, former two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez had a short run in WWE. However, the company released him from his contract in April 2020 due to budget cuts.

Last February, the former WWE Superstar was involved in an incident in which he shot a man in Santa Clara County, California. Velasquez initially targeted Harry Eugene Goularte for allegedly molesting one of his young relatives at daycare. However, he unintentionally shot the man's stepfather.

Police reportedly found and arrested Velasquez afterward during a traffic stop. They charged him with attempted murder, shooting at an occupied motor vehicle or aircraft, three counts of assault with a firearm, and three counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

The 40-year-old also faces charges of willfully discharging a firearm from a vehicle and carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony.

Despite several requests from his lawyer, the court refused to release the former WWE Superstar on bail. Hence, he remains in jail. Last August, he pled not guilty to all charges. Later this month, he will appear at a pre-trial hearing.

#4. WWE Hall of Famer Sunny

Commander Sean @FlSkinsFan4Life Former WWE star and HOFer Sunny arrested for DUI causing death, causing death while driving with a suspended license, DUI causing injury to a person and DUI causing property damage. Her BAL was 3.5 times the legal limit…folks, if you’ve had a drink and plan to drive, DON’T Former WWE star and HOFer Sunny arrested for DUI causing death, causing death while driving with a suspended license, DUI causing injury to a person and DUI causing property damage. Her BAL was 3.5 times the legal limit…folks, if you’ve had a drink and plan to drive, DON’T https://t.co/zy8BOzcSdJ

Over the past few years, Sunny has had several issues with the law. Last January, police arrested the WWE Hall of Famer in Keansburg, New Jersey, on two third-degree weapons charges and one fourth-degree charge of making terroristic threats.

According to the police report, Sunny allegedly threatened to murder an "intimate partner" with a pair of scissors. The Hall of Famer spent the night at Monmouth County Correctional Institution before she was released the following day after the court ordered her to check in weekly.

A few days later, Sunny was arrested again in Keansburg on 11 driving offenses, including driving without a license, operating under the influence of liquor or drugs, and reckless driving.

On March 25, the Hall of Famer was arrested for the third time in 2022. The 49-year-old was involved in a fatal car crash in Volusia County, Florida, which resulted in the death of a 75-year-old man. According to the police report, Sunny was driving at a high rate of speed when she crashed into the man's car after he stopped at a traffic light.

Authorities sent Sunny off to the Volusia County Jail under several charges, including one count of DUI causing death, one count of causing death while operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked driver's license, and four counts of DUI causing injury to a person.

Although she was initially released after paying a $227,500 bond, a judge later revoked her bond and sent her back to jail, where she is now awaiting trial.

#3. Jeff Hardy

AEW suspended Jeff Hardy after his arrest

In December 2021, WWE released Jeff Hardy from his contract. Three months later, he made his AEW debut. However, Tony Khan's company suspended The Charismatic Enigma last June after he got arrested.

On June 13, Florida Highway Patrol officers apprehended Hardy in Volusia County on multiple charges, including driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and driving on a canceled or suspended license.

Following his arrest, Khan released a statement announcing Hardy's suspension. He also explained that his company would help him get treatment for substance abuse issues.

"AEW does not condone Jeff's alleged behavior. We've made it clear to Jeff that we'll assist him in getting treatment for substance abuse issues, which he has indicated that he's open to receiving. In the interim, he is suspended without pay, and he can only return to AEW upon successfully completing treatment and maintaining his sobriety," Khan stated.

Hardy last competed in May, when he teamed up with his brother, Matt, to defeat The Young Bucks at Double or Nothing.

#2. Jimmy Uso

Jimmy Uso got arrested in Detroit in February

Over the past decade, Jimmy Uso has been arrested a few times for several reasons. Last February, Uso was apprehended again in Detroit, Michigan, after a drunken dispute with cops, according to TMZ.

Uso's wife, Naomi, was driving in the wrong direction on a one-way street when police pulled her and her husband over near downtown Detroit. TMZ reported that the couple's vehicle reeked of alcohol. Hence, the cops ordered the former SmackDown Women's Champion to step out of the car.

However, Uso ignored the police commands and got out of the car while Naomi spoke to the officers. As TMZ's report described the scene, the 37-year-old took his jacket and shirt off and took a fighting stance.

After Uso calmed down, the police arrested him for disorderly conduct and obstruction. He was later released from jail after posting a bond.

Jimmy Uso is currently a member of The Bloodline on SmackDown. He holds the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships alongside his brother, Jey.

#1. Velveteen Dream

Velveteen Dream is currently in jail

After participating in the 2015 Tough Enough competition, Velveteen Dream signed a contract with WWE. He spent nearly six years in the company, during which he won NXT North American Championship once. However, WWE released him from his contract in May 2021.

After Triple H became the company's Head of Creative, rumors suggested Dream could be on his way back to WWE. However, the 27-year-old got arrested twice in one week amid rumors of his return.

According to TMZ, the Orlando Police Department initially apprehended the former NXT North American Champion on August 20 on misdemeanor charges of battery and trespass on property after warning.

Six days later, Dream was arrested again in Orange County. Orange County Corrections Department officials explained to TMZ that the former WWE Superstar's arrest came due to a violation of his probation.

Dream is still currently in jail on a no-bond status. His court date is reportedly on September 19.

