3 times WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey was arrested

“Rowdy” Ronda Rousey is arguably one of the best MMA fighters of all time and has adapted quite nicely to the world of pro wrestling over the last four years. Rousey is known for her no-nonsense attitude, quick temper, and in short, being a bad a$$. She has won the RAW and SmackDown Women’s Championships, respectively, and has been in feuds with the likes of Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, and recently, Liv Morgan.

However, Rousey has been “arrested” on WWE television during her short tenure with the company. With that being said, let’s take a look at the three times that Ronda Rousey has been arrested.

#3 – “Triple Threat Mayhem” - Monday Night Raw (April 1, 2019)

Ronda Rousey being placed under arrest during a wild brawl with Charlotte & Becky Lynch

Leading into their Triple Threat match for WrestleMania 35, on an episode of Monday Night Raw on April 1, 2019 in Washington, D.C. featured a brawl that got way out of hand between the competitors: Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair. The feud reached its boiling point between all three ladies, as their hatred and tension reached an all-time high, leading to the cops getting involved. All three women were arrested, but Rousey somehow got free of the handcuffs and managed to get inside the driver’s seat, then would proceed to drive the police car, smashing it into the back of a cruiser.

#2 – “Ronda Rousey Brings the Heat” – WWE SummerSlam (July 30, 2022)

Ronda Rousey challenged Liv Morgan for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship in a rematch from the Money in the Bank premiere live event that witnessed Morgan successfully cash in her MITB briefcase on Rousey for the title. At SummerSlam, Rousey had Morgan right where she wanted her with the armbar locked in, ready to make Liv Morgan tap out. Morgan was able to reverse this and pin Rousey’s shoulders to the match for the three count and the victory.

Rousey was extremely upset after the match and began attacking the officials and WWE security, turning heel in the process. She placed the referee in the armbar and wouldn’t let go until more security came down to pull Rousey off him. She was arrested and escorted out of the building.

WWE management would announce that Ronda Rousey was “fined and suspended” until further notice.

#1 – “Arrested on The Blue Brand” – WWE SmackDown (August 19, 2022)

Ronda made an appearance on SmackDown (August 19, 2022) and made the challenge to Liv Morgan for another title match. Instead of Morgan coming out to accept, we saw WWE Executive Adam Pearce come out along with WWE security. He told Rousey she could not just come to SmackDown while still being suspended.

Rousey refused to leave the ring and headed to the stage entrance to confront Pearce face-to-face.

More security would come down and place Rousey in handcuffs. The two would then continue their back-and-forth banter as Rousey was placed in the police car and taken to the police station.

