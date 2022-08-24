WWE NXT Results: Dexter Lumis arrested by the police after reuniting with his partner

NXT's resident stalker Dexter Lumis returned to the show and reunited with his wife Indi Hartwell.

In September of last year, NXT's favorite couple Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell, got married. InDex was forced to break up on April 29, 2022, when Lumis was released from the company. Three weeks ago, on Monday Night RAW, Dexter Lumis made his return. He was seen being dragged away by security during the closing stages. Lumis has been sneaking into the arena during RAW since then.

Last week on NXT Heatwave, Indi Hartwell received a letter from her husband that brought a huge smile to her face and the fans' as well. The letter had a drawing that said 'InDex Forever'.

This week, Hartwell wrestled NXT UK's Blair Davenport for the first time ever. Davenport emerged as the victor in her debut match. After the match, Davenport's journey was made clear as she headed to Worlds Collide to be part of the NXT Women's Titles Unification triple threat match. But Indi's was still in question.

Indi Hartwell addressed the NXT Universe, claiming that she thinks she is the one that is the problem. As she was venting out to the fans, her husband emerged from under the ring, and the couple finally got back together.

Later, Lumis gave Indi another letter, with the letter reading, "Goodbye (for now) Love you forever". Lumis left the arena but not on his own accord. He was arrested by the police and was taken away.

Lumis seemingly said goodbye not only to his wife but also to NXT.

