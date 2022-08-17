Dexter Lumis sent a message to current NXT Star

Dexter Lumis sent a message to his wife Indi Hartwell during NXT: Heatwave.

The romantic tale between Indi and Lumis was one of the best storylines on NXT in recent years. Hartwell was part of The Way, and as Lumis began to feature regularly on NXT TV, she got attracted to him. When the Silent Artist revealed that he too has feelings for her, the two began dating. WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix nicknamed the couple InDex.

Hartwell and Lumis got married on NXT TV, but shortly after that, the Silent Artist was released from the company. People were upset, but their frowns soon turned into smiles when Dexter Lumis showed up on Monday Night RAW last week.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_



Dexter Lumis was arrested at ringside after the main event of

Was he the culprit behind the car crash? 🤔

#WWERaw Talk about a cliffhanger! 🤯Dexter Lumis was arrested at ringside after the main event of #RAW Was he the culprit behind the car crash? 🤔 Talk about a cliffhanger! 🤯Dexter Lumis was arrested at ringside after the main event of #RAW!Was he the culprit behind the car crash? 🤔#WWERaw https://t.co/Q556KhdDbf

During NXT HeatWave, the former Women's Tag Team Champion was backstage appreciating the newly crowned champions, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance, when a messenger delivered a letter to Hartwell. When she opened it, she was excited to read the message and the fans could see a drawing that said "InDex forever". NXT UK's Blair Davenport appeared, tore the letter, and claimed to be the next NXT Women's Champion.

WWE @WWE



Is that letter from who we think it's from??!?!



... and what is #NXTHeatwave @indi_hartwell Is that letter from who we think it's from??!?!... and what is @BDavenportWWE doing here 👀👀👀 Is that letter from who we think it's from??!?!... and what is @BDavenportWWE doing here 😮 #NXTHeatwave @indi_hartwell https://t.co/UimDv1Ig4V

Does this mean Indi Hartwell will be called up to the main roster soon? What are your thoughts? Share them in the comments section below.

