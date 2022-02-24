5 current WWE Superstars who are step-parents

While several WWE Superstars have recently welcomed children, others are step-parents.

Many superstars on the current WWE roster are now parents. For example, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins welcomed their first daughter, Roux, in December 2020. Ronda Rousey also gave birth to her first daughter, La'akea Makalapuaokalanipõ, five months ago.

Meanwhile, other superstars are step-parents. They are currently helping their spouses raise children from previous relationships. Although not all stepchildren are close to their step-parents, these performers seem to have good relationships with their partners' children.

Here are five current WWE Superstars who are step-parents.

#5. WWE Superstar Naomi

Naomi joined WWE in 2009. A few years later, she started a romantic relationship with Jimmy Uso. The couple dated for a while before tying the knot in January 2014.

Before marrying the former SmackDown Women's Champion, Uso had two children, Jayla and Jaiden, from a previous relationship. The 34-year-old is currently their stepmother. In an interview with TV Insider, Naomi revealed that her relationship with her stepchildren has developed over the years.

"Where we [Naomi and Jimmy Uso] were in our lives 10 years ago is a lot different than where we are now. We were a lot younger, way more immature. Life is different. Our careers have picked up. We got married. We’re home owners now. I’m full-on, hands-on with my step kids now, which I love. We’re truly adulting," she said.

Naomi seems to have a good relationship with her stepchildren. The former SmackDown Women's Champion has posted some photos with her stepchildren on her Instagram account over the past few years, in which they looked to be enjoying themselves.

Naomi recently teamed up with Ronda Rousey to defeat Sonya Deville and Charlotte Flair at Elimination Chamber. At the same event, The Usos were supposed to defend their titles against The Viking Raiders. However, the match got called off after the Usos attacked their opponents before the bell.

