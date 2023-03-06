Josh Owens Daytona motorcycle accident: Support pours in as Moonshiners star is involved in concerning crash 

Josh Owens, a cast member of Discovery's Moonshiners since 2012, was injured in a deadly motorcycle accident on Saturday, March 4, at the Daytona International Speedway.

As news of his deadly accident spread, several fans started sending out their prayers and well wishes for his safe recovery. Information about his accident has not been revealed to the public. However, reports say that the accident occurred at the Daytona International Speedway during a motorcycle racing event.

Owens' injuries are still unknown, and the extent of them hasn't been disclosed either. Some online sources claim that the injuries were severe enough for the star to be hospitalized. Owens is currently undergoing treatment.

Netizens are showering love on Josh Owens post his motorcycle accident

A Facebook page has been created to honor Josh Owens, and wishes are pouring in for his speedy recovery.

Moonshiner Tim Smith @TimSmithSpirits but keep praying please, we are a ways out. Grateful for all the love, prayers and support for Moonshiner Josh Owens - all I could say right now is that both of his arms are working fine, so he'll still be able to make some shinebut keep praying please, we are a ways out. Grateful for all the love, prayers and support for Moonshiner Josh Owens - all I could say right now is that both of his arms are working fine, so he'll still be able to make some shine 🔥🙏 but keep praying please, we are a ways out. https://t.co/I3EtZk0jOa

This isn't the first time moonshiner Josh Owens has been hospitalized. In late 2021, Owens tore off his rotator cuff, breaking his left collarbone, shoulder blade, and nearly all of his ribs. This happened after his vintage motorcycle blew a tire and crashed. Surprisingly, he made a full recovery and bounced back.

Some fans are jokingly saying that he will fully recover and go back to his old life as if nothing happened.

Jon Mckillop @mckillopjon1 @TimSmithSpirits Wishing him a speedy recovery, he will bounce back, he always does. Just more broken bones to add to the list @TimSmithSpirits Wishing him a speedy recovery, he will bounce back, he always does. Just more broken bones to add to the list 😂🙌

Josh Owens' success story

His success story sticks out from all the stars in Moonshiners. He started as a motocross rider and unintentionally walked into a life full of distilling. He has, since then, become one of the biggest Discovery show stars to date. Owens' fans love his no-nonsense attitude, practical abilities, and impressive liquor-making skills.

Owens is the son of a legendary moonshiner named Jim Tom Hedrick. Born on August 28, 1977, he is currently 45 years old. Owens is a native of Columbus, North Carolina. He first joined the Moonshiners cast when he was 35.

Over the years, he has become an integral part of the show, and his presence will be missed by many if not recovered soon. The show's star is said to have successfully turned his passion into a thriving career, accumulating a large net worth.

However, the show has recently become controversial because it portrays people illegally brewing moonshine in several US states. Authorities, however, allegedly claim that none of the cast's alcohol is illegal, and if it were, law enforcement would intervene and stop them.

Before his career as a TV star, Owens worked as an auto mechanic. He had prior experience with motorcycles and cars. Besides being a mechanic, Josh Owens also owned a construction business before joining the show Moonshiners. According to online sources, this contributed to his net worth of approximately $1 million.

Later, Owens became a professional motorcycle racer and won the North Carolina State Championship in 2003 and 2004. Despite his successful TV career, Josh Owens is still extremely passionate about biking.

Poll : 0 votes