Joshua Bassett has announced a tour scheduled for next year. The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star will kick off the US leg of his tour on March 7 in San Francisco, California, and conclude it on April 12 in Los Angeles, California. Bassett will then begin his European tour on April 28 in Hamburg, Germany, and conclude it on May 9 in London, UK.

For the North American leg of the tour, Warner Records labelmate Lindsey Lomis will serve as Bassett’s special guest. In a statement on Instagram, Lomis wrote:

“u guys…. so grateful so happy so excited SEE U IN THE SPRING thank u @joshuatbassett for having me out again. This is gonna be funnnn.”

Joshua Bassett 2023 Tour Tickets

A number of presales are available for Joshua Bassett’s tour via Live Nation. An Original Buyer and Official Platinum presale will begin on December 12 at 12:00 pm PST. An artist presale and a VIP package presale will begin on December 13 at 10:00 am PST. A Live Nation, Ticketmaster, and Spotify presale will begin on December 15 at 10:00 am PST. Additionally, a general public on sale along with VIP Packages on sale as well as an official platinum on sale will begin on December 16 at 10:00 am PST, via the artist’s official website or Ticketmaster.

Joshua Bassett 2023 Complicated Tour Dates

March 7 – San Francisco, CA at The Fillmore

March 8 – San Francisco, CA at The Fillmore

March 10 – Seattle, WA at Neptune Theatre

March 11 – Vancouver, BC at Centre in Vancouver

March 12 – Portland, OR at Roseland Theater

March 14 – Salt Lake City, UT at The Complex

March 15 – Denver, CO at The Summit

March 17 – Minneapolis, MN at The Fillmore Minneapolis

March 18 – Chicago, IL at House of Blues Chicago

March 19 – Detroit, MI at Saint Andrews Hall

March 21 – Toronto, ON at Phoenix Concert Theatre

March 24 – New York, NY at Hammerstein Ballroom

March 25 – Boston, MA at Big Night Live

March 26 – Philadelphia, PA at The Theater of Living Arts

March 28 – Silver Spring, MD at The Fillmore Silver Spring

March 29 – Charlotte, NC at The Underground

March 31 – Nashville, TN at Marathon Music Works

April 1 – Atlanta, GA at Buckhead Theatre

April 3 – Houston, TX at House of Blues Houston

April 4 – Austin, TX at Emo’s Austin

April 5 – Dallas, TX at House of Blues Dallas

April 8 – Phoenix, AZ at The Van Buren

April 9 – San Diego, CA at Observatory North Park

April 12 – Los Angeles, CA at The Wiltern

Joshua Bassett 2023 Europe Tour Dates:

Apr 28 – Hamburg, Germany at Große Freiheit 36

Apr 29 – Berlin, Germany at Huxleys Neue Welt

May 1 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Paradiso

May 3 – Cologne, Germany at Live Music Hall

May 4 – Paris, France at Le Bataclan

May 6 – Manchester, UK at Academy 2

May 8 – Glasgow, UK at SWG3 TV Studio

May 9 – London, UK at O2 Forum Kentish Town

Joshua Bassett in a separate post wrote that he is likely to visit other places including Latam, Australia, and Florida as soon as he can.

