Joshua Bassett has announced a tour scheduled for next year. The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star will kick off the US leg of his tour on March 7 in San Francisco, California, and conclude it on April 12 in Los Angeles, California. Bassett will then begin his European tour on April 28 in Hamburg, Germany, and conclude it on May 9 in London, UK.
For the North American leg of the tour, Warner Records labelmate Lindsey Lomis will serve as Bassett’s special guest. In a statement on Instagram, Lomis wrote:
“u guys…. so grateful so happy so excited SEE U IN THE SPRING thank u @joshuatbassett for having me out again. This is gonna be funnnn.”
Joshua Bassett 2023 Tour Tickets
A number of presales are available for Joshua Bassett’s tour via Live Nation. An Original Buyer and Official Platinum presale will begin on December 12 at 12:00 pm PST. An artist presale and a VIP package presale will begin on December 13 at 10:00 am PST. A Live Nation, Ticketmaster, and Spotify presale will begin on December 15 at 10:00 am PST. Additionally, a general public on sale along with VIP Packages on sale as well as an official platinum on sale will begin on December 16 at 10:00 am PST, via the artist’s official website or Ticketmaster.
Joshua Bassett 2023 Complicated Tour Dates
- March 7 – San Francisco, CA at The Fillmore
- March 8 – San Francisco, CA at The Fillmore
- March 10 – Seattle, WA at Neptune Theatre
- March 11 – Vancouver, BC at Centre in Vancouver
- March 12 – Portland, OR at Roseland Theater
- March 14 – Salt Lake City, UT at The Complex
- March 15 – Denver, CO at The Summit
- March 17 – Minneapolis, MN at The Fillmore Minneapolis
- March 18 – Chicago, IL at House of Blues Chicago
- March 19 – Detroit, MI at Saint Andrews Hall
- March 21 – Toronto, ON at Phoenix Concert Theatre
- March 24 – New York, NY at Hammerstein Ballroom
- March 25 – Boston, MA at Big Night Live
- March 26 – Philadelphia, PA at The Theater of Living Arts
- March 28 – Silver Spring, MD at The Fillmore Silver Spring
- March 29 – Charlotte, NC at The Underground
- March 31 – Nashville, TN at Marathon Music Works
- April 1 – Atlanta, GA at Buckhead Theatre
- April 3 – Houston, TX at House of Blues Houston
- April 4 – Austin, TX at Emo’s Austin
- April 5 – Dallas, TX at House of Blues Dallas
- April 8 – Phoenix, AZ at The Van Buren
- April 9 – San Diego, CA at Observatory North Park
- April 12 – Los Angeles, CA at The Wiltern
Joshua Bassett 2023 Europe Tour Dates:
- Apr 28 – Hamburg, Germany at Große Freiheit 36
- Apr 29 – Berlin, Germany at Huxleys Neue Welt
- May 1 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Paradiso
- May 3 – Cologne, Germany at Live Music Hall
- May 4 – Paris, France at Le Bataclan
- May 6 – Manchester, UK at Academy 2
- May 8 – Glasgow, UK at SWG3 TV Studio
- May 9 – London, UK at O2 Forum Kentish Town
Joshua Bassett in a separate post wrote that he is likely to visit other places including Latam, Australia, and Florida as soon as he can.