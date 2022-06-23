Judas Priest Fall Tour 2022: Tickets, where to buy, dates, and more

English heavy-metal band Judas Priest has announced dates for their US tour, slated to be held this October as part of their 50-year celebration. Judas Priest’s fall tour will kick off on October 13, 2022, in Wallingford, Connecticut, and conclude at the end of November in Houston, Texas. The band will be supported by Queensryche throughout the tour.
In a press release, frontman Rob Halford said,
“Defending the heavy metal faith for 50 years, the Priest is back!"
Ian Hill added:
“After the horrific last few years of restrictions we’ve all had to endure, what better place to break free, than the land of the free - the USA!”
Tickets for all tour dates are available via the band's official website.
Dates for Judas Priest's Fall 2022 US tour with Queensryche
October 13 - Wallingford, Ct. at Toyota Oakdale
October 15 - Albany, N.Y. at MVP Arena
October 16 - Boston, Mass. at MGM Music Hall Fenway
October 18 - Uniondale, N.Y. at Nassau Veterans
October 19 - Wilkes-Barre, Pa. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
October 21 - Kalamazoo, Mich. at Wings Event Center
October 22 - Detroit, Mich. at Masonic Temple Theatre
October 24 - Cincinnati, Ohio at The Andrew J Brady Music Center
October 25 - Waukegan, Ill. at Genesee Theatre
October 27 - Green Bay, Wis. at Resch Center Theater
October 29 - Moline, Ill. at TaxSlayer Center Moline
October 30 - Mankato, Minn. at Mayo Clinic Event Center
November 1 - Sioux City, Iowa at Tyson Events Center
November 2 - Rapid City, S.D. at The Monument
November 7 - Ontario, Calif. at Toyota Center
November 8 - Tucson, Ariz. at TCC Arena
November 10 - Loveland, Colo. at Budweiser Events Center
November 12 - Park City (Wichita), Kan. at Hartman Arena
November 13 - St. Charles, Mo. at The Family Arena
November 15 - Corbin, Ky. at The Corbin Arena
November 17 - Southaven, Miss. at Landers Center
November 18 - Baton Rouge, La. at Raising Canes River Center
November 20 - Oklahoma City, Okla. at Paycom Center
November 22 - San Antonio, Texas at Tech Port Center & Arena
November 23 - San Antonio, Texas at Tech Port Center & Arena
November 25 - Dallas, Texas at The Factory in Deep Ellum
November 26 - Corpus Christi, Texas at Concrete Street
November 28 - Edinburg, Texas at Burt Ogden Arena
November 29 - Houston, Texas at 713 Music Hall
More about Judas Priest
Judas Priest is a Grammy-winning heavy metal band that was formed in Birmingham in 1969. The band experienced commercial success in 1980 with the release of their album British Steel. In 1982, the band released their best-selling album, Screaming for Vengeance. During the glam metal era of the 1980s, the band became popular for their attire which included leather, spikes, and other taboo accessories.
The current lineup of the band consists of singer Rob Halford, guitarists Glenn Tipton and Richie Faulkner, bassist Ian Hill, and drummer Scott Travis. With the ever-rotating lineup of the band, Tipton and Hill are the only two members to feature appear in every album. Halford's operatic vocal style and the twin guitar excellence of Downing and Tipton characterize the band's music which has influenced many other heavy metal bands.
In 2022, Judas Priest was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.