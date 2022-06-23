Judas Priest Fall Tour 2022: Tickets, where to buy, dates, and more

English heavy-metal band Judas Priest has announced dates for their US tour, slated to be held this October as part of their 50-year celebration. Judas Priest’s fall tour will kick off on October 13, 2022, in Wallingford, Connecticut, and conclude at the end of November in Houston, Texas. The band will be supported by Queensryche throughout the tour.

In a press release, frontman Rob Halford said,

“Defending the heavy metal faith for 50 years, the Priest is back!"

Ian Hill added:

“After the horrific last few years of restrictions we’ve all had to endure, what better place to break free, than the land of the free - the USA!”

Tickets for all tour dates are available via the band's official website.

Dates for Judas Priest's Fall 2022 US tour with Queensryche

October 13 - Wallingford, Ct. at Toyota Oakdale

October 15 - Albany, N.Y. at MVP Arena

October 16 - Boston, Mass. at MGM Music Hall Fenway

October 18 - Uniondale, N.Y. at Nassau Veterans

October 19 - Wilkes-Barre, Pa. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

October 21 - Kalamazoo, Mich. at Wings Event Center

October 22 - Detroit, Mich. at Masonic Temple Theatre

October 24 - Cincinnati, Ohio at The Andrew J Brady Music Center

October 25 - Waukegan, Ill. at Genesee Theatre

October 27 - Green Bay, Wis. at Resch Center Theater

October 29 - Moline, Ill. at TaxSlayer Center Moline

October 30 - Mankato, Minn. at Mayo Clinic Event Center

November 1 - Sioux City, Iowa at Tyson Events Center

November 2 - Rapid City, S.D. at The Monument

November 7 - Ontario, Calif. at Toyota Center

November 8 - Tucson, Ariz. at TCC Arena

November 10 - Loveland, Colo. at Budweiser Events Center

November 12 - Park City (Wichita), Kan. at Hartman Arena

November 13 - St. Charles, Mo. at The Family Arena

November 15 - Corbin, Ky. at The Corbin Arena

November 17 - Southaven, Miss. at Landers Center

November 18 - Baton Rouge, La. at Raising Canes River Center

November 20 - Oklahoma City, Okla. at Paycom Center

November 22 - San Antonio, Texas at Tech Port Center & Arena

November 23 - San Antonio, Texas at Tech Port Center & Arena

November 25 - Dallas, Texas at The Factory in Deep Ellum

November 26 - Corpus Christi, Texas at Concrete Street

November 28 - Edinburg, Texas at Burt Ogden Arena

November 29 - Houston, Texas at 713 Music Hall

More about Judas Priest

Judas Priest is a Grammy-winning heavy metal band that was formed in Birmingham in 1969. The band experienced commercial success in 1980 with the release of their album British Steel. In 1982, the band released their best-selling album, Screaming for Vengeance. During the glam metal era of the 1980s, the band became popular for their attire which included leather, spikes, and other taboo accessories.

The current lineup of the band consists of singer Rob Halford, guitarists Glenn Tipton and Richie Faulkner, bassist Ian Hill, and drummer Scott Travis. With the ever-rotating lineup of the band, Tipton and Hill are the only two members to feature appear in every album. Halford's operatic vocal style and the twin guitar excellence of Downing and Tipton characterize the band's music which has influenced many other heavy metal bands.

In 2022, Judas Priest was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

