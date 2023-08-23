“Judgement day will not be kind”: U.S. Naval Hospital employee gets blasted online after threatening babies on Snapchat

A NICU US Naval Hospital employee is receiving significant internet backlash after she made threatening comments online towards the babies she worked with. The employee who works in the intensive care unit for infants in the Okinawa US Naval Hospital in Japan was removed from her post due to the comments.

Her comments, initially posted on Snapchat, were later re-posted on the Okinawa Rants and Venting Facebook group. The screenshot of the post went viral and prompted an imminent online backlash against the employee. Netizens were furious with her behavior and wished her nothing but bad karma. People also wanted her never to be close to any baby ever again.

One user said in response to a Libs of TikTok tweet on the topic:

Netizens were furious at the employee (Image via X)

The viral post showcased the US Naval Hospital employee ranting about being tired and irritable at work. She claimed she had to hide for 45 minutes as she felt like throwing a child "like a damn football if the wall was the goalpost." She ranted:

"I was a danger to society and now I'm ready to start a fire bro."

In another paragraph, she exclaimed that the babies would not "shut the f**k up" and that she had given them enough sugar water, which she calls baby crack, to give them type 2 diabetes. She further states:

"They still acting like they wanna meet Jesus."

The employee's rant (Image via X)

Netizens were deeply disturbed by Naval Hospital employee's comments

An August 23, Libs of TikTok tweet containing the employee's rant went viral on X, amassing over 474,400 views at the time of writing. The post identified the person as a NICU employee at the Okinawa US Naval Hospital and stated:

"She sometimes wants to throw babies like footballs and start fires 🚩🚩🚩"

Netizens were taken aback and furious about the employee's rant. Many people agreed that the person should never be anywhere near babies again. X users were highly disturbed by the employee's comments and lobbied for her firing.

Netizens were disgusted by the hospital employee's comments (Image via X)

The Naval Hospital employee was removed from her post

The original post of the health worker's rant against children was since deleted from Snapchat. Her rant was later posted on the Okinawa Rants and Venting Facebook group under "Rae."

A person claiming to be the employee later apologized to the group by claiming that the post was simply dark humor from exhausting 12-hour shifts and that she would never harm any children.

Okinawa Rants and Venting is a private Facebook group with over 6,400 members (Image via Facebook/Okinawa Rants and Venting)

In a Facebook post, the Defense Health Agency confirmed that the person who made the threats was removed from her position at the Okinawa US Naval Hospital. The post read:

"We sincerely apologize for this inappropriate post,"

They further stated:

"The service member has been removed from patient care pending a full investigation, and our staff remains dedicated to providing world-class care for every patient."

According to their official website, the Okinawa Naval Hospital is the "referral center for the entire western Pacific area of operations." The hospital is jointly staffed by:

"Active duty Navy, Army, Air Force, and Marine Corps personnel, as well as U. S. civilian and Japanese Master Labor Contract employees."

The Okinawa US Naval Hospital (Image via Facebook/U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa, Japan)

The hospital, responsible for six Branch Medical Clinics on the island, provides referral services for 189,000 beneficiaries in the Pacific. The hospital claims to provide "superior services and uncompromising quality care" to all entrusted to their care.