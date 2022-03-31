Julia review: Fun, engaging, and bold take on one of the most iconic chefs

HBO Max has once again managed to become the talk of the town with another great original, Julia. The biopic TV series is based on none other than one of the most famous chefs of all time, Julia Child. This is the second time in a year that Julia Child has appeared in popular media. The sudden spike in interest in the American cook has no real explanation.

However, HBO managed to carve out an honest and exciting biopic out of the prolific personality's life. The first three episodes of the series, by Marvelous Mrs. Maisel producer Daniel Goldfarb, were released on March 31, 2022. The first impression of the show is good, and it is fun to watch through and through.

HBO Max @hbomax



Julia, a look at the life of Julia Child and her revolutionary cooking show, premieres March 31 on HBO Max. Bon appetit.Julia, a look at the life of Julia Child and her revolutionary cooking show, premieres March 31 on HBO Max. #JuliaOnMax Bon appetit. Julia, a look at the life of Julia Child and her revolutionary cooking show, premieres March 31 on HBO Max. #JuliaOnMax https://t.co/qelLcjKgjB

Read on for a detailed review of the latest HBO Max series, Julia.

Julia review: A great beginning to a fun ride

Sarah Lancashire's striking portrayal of Child is just one of the things that keeps things interesting in the long episodes. The show pretty much manages to justify everything else with just as much sincerity and a fun-loving approach. The warm colors and the mise-en-scene of 1960s America, all come together to paint a vivid picture of the times and struggles.

The beautifully shot scenes more than make up for the slightly slow start, and soon Lancashire's odd but lovable personality takes over. From there on, it is a fun ride into the 60s television market. From the struggles to the misogyny to the little joys of success, it is all very well crafted into the runtime.

Lancashire's less giddy version of Julia Child, compared to Meryl Streep's, is still a lot of fun and has a certain air of candidness that makes her very likable. The unparalleled enthusiasm and wave of impromptu behavior make Child's character so engaging.

The first three episodes are more like an initiation, with Child first deciding to go into the cooking show market, an entirely new concept back then, while the second episode focuses on her efforts to get the pilot for her show filmed, against the wishes of a corrupt, misogynist industry. These are the times when we get to see flashes of Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

The final episode leaves a lot of expectations for the upcoming ones, with Child finally treading the boundaries of a completely new form of art in the trying times of post-war America.

Technical aspects: The art of shooting food

Daniel Goldfarb @DanielGoldfarb3 @hbomax #JuliaChild The first three episodes of Julia are available to stream! I couldn't be prouder of it. Thrilled to be able to finally share this with everyone. Please watch! #JuliaOnMax The first three episodes of Julia are available to stream! I couldn't be prouder of it. Thrilled to be able to finally share this with everyone. Please watch! #JuliaOnMax @hbomax #JuliaChild https://t.co/5uMjN0jeiF

One of the best things about the series is how well the food was depicted. In all its vibrancy, the shots of food were beautiful, with lush colors and brilliant closeups. Every cooking scene, from home to the set, is exceptionally shot.

Despite the food being the highlight, the other parts of the show are also very well shot. It is good-looking enough to keep audiences engaged. Added to that is great sound design, beautiful casting, and a very well-structured script that never goes overboard.

The upcoming episodes will hopefully keep up with the brilliant first three and portray the complete story of Child in full glory.

Edited by Sabika