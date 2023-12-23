Julion Alvarez Profugos del Anexo Tour 2024: Ticket prices, dates, venues, and all you need to know

Mexican singer Julion Alvarez announced his 2024 tour titled Prófugos de Anexo. The tour is a collaboration between Alvarez and Alfredito Olivas, two of the most popular regional Mexican musicians. Prófugos de Anexo will the two perform throughout the Mexican Republic. The tour will kick off with a show in Monterrey on Friday, February 16, 2024, at 8 pm at the Banorte Stadium.

The friendship between the two musicians Julion Alvarez and Alfredo Olivas goes a long way back as they have worked together on some projects and have also shared the same stage. However, the Prófugos de Anexo is their first concert together.

As mentioned earlier, they have already collaborated on several occasions, working together on songs such as Paciente and Sin Memoria. However, it was only in 2023 that they released their first collaborative song, Pongámonos de acuerdo.

Ticket prices and venues for Julion Alvarez's tour

Ticket sales began on Friday, December 22, 2023, at 10 am local time through the official Boletito website. When the ticket sales opened for the first concert in Nuevo León, the virtual queue was at least 50 minutes long. Additionally, the platform also had some problems processing payments and crashed when selecting seats, as reported by users.

Since tickets for the show on Friday have already sold out, the tickets for Saturday, February 17, 2024, have also opened for the concert in Monterrey. Prices range from 680 pesos ($40.06) to 7,840 pesos ($461.86), both with extra charges.

The most expensive area is the VIP section with a cost of 7,840 pesos, and the cheapest is in the North zones A, B, C, D, E, G & H at 680 pesos.

Ticket prices for the shows at Banorte Stadium:

VIP: 7,840 pesos

Diamond: 6,160 pesos

Premium: 5,600 pesos

Gold: 5,040 pesos

Silver: 3,920 pesos

Bronze: 2,800 pesos

Numbered: 2,020 pesos

East-West A and B: 1,680 pesos

East-West C, D and E: 1,350 pesos

East-West F, G, H, I: J: 900 pesos

North A, B, C, D, E, G, H: 680 pesos

There will be two other cities included in the tour, Ciudad Obregón in Sonora and La Concordia in Chiapas. The lack of any US dates is because Alfredo doesn't have a visa to enter the country.

More about Julion Alvarez and Alfredo Olivas' music and career

Julion Alvarez has approximately 11 million monthly listeners on Spotify while Alfredo Olivas has 12 million. He is recognized for his skill with the accordion and his most listened-to song is El Paciente with approximately 327 million total listens on the platform.

The 40-year-old Julion Alvarez has had a successful career in the Mexican music industry for over two decades now.

Releasing albums since 2007, he has won two Latin American Music Awards in 2015 for Favorite Regional Mexican Band and Favorite Regional Mexican Song. Earlier this year, Julion's De Hoy en Adelante, Que Te Vaya Bienalso won a Latin Grammy Award for Best Banda Album.