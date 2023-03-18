How did Fito Olivares die? Tributes pour in as renowned Mexican musician passes away at 75

Veteran musician Fito Olivares recently passed away from cancer on March 16 at the age of 75. His wife revealed the news on Raul Brindi's YouTube channel, disclosing that he had been sleeping all day for the last three days and restricted himself from eating anything.

Stating that Olivares was diagnosed with the disease around eight months ago, his wife revealed:

"The doctors gave him a while, they told him for so many months and thank God he lasted a little longer than the doctors told us. His cancer was already very advanced. It is a cancer called multiple myeloma, it affects the white cells, the bone marrow, the bones and he was very weak."

According to the Mayo Clinic, multiple myeloma is a type of cancer that leads to tumourous plasma cells accumulating in the bone marrow and crowding out healthy blood cells. These cancer cells produce abnormal proteins, leading to complications.

Netizens pay tributes to beloved musician Fito Olivares on Twitter after his unfortunate demise from cancer

Twitter was flooded with tributes from Olivares' fans when they heard about his demise. The official Facebook page of radio station KXTN also paid tribute to the late musician by sharing a picture of him on Facebook whilst writing:

"KXTNation today we lost a legend. RIP Fito Olivares. Please keep his Family, Friends and Fans around the World in your prayers."

Olivares shifted to Houston, Texas, in 1977 with his brothers Javier and Jaime to form a band named La Pura Sabrosura

Fito Olivares was known for his hit singles (Image via Santiago Rodriguez Tv/Facebook)

Born on April 19, 1947, Fito Olivares developed an interest in music at a very young age. His father was involved in training him and they used to rehearse together. He was initially an accordion, but later, gained recognition as a saxophonist.

Olivares was raised in Rechinadores, Tamaulipas, and initially trained himself in harmonica. In 1961, he joined a business academy and was tasked with keeping accounts of different businesses. He was only 16 years old when he made his professional debut in the music industry.

He later shifted to Houston, Texas, with his brothers Javier and Jaime in 1977 and formed a band named La Pura Sabrosura. The group then joined the record label Gil Records and Olivares became a famous name in the music industry for delivering several hits. The band's first album was titled Mi Profesion.

Olivares also wrote songs like La Otra Musiquera, Mi Tamaulipeca, and Flor de Liri. He was mostly known for his two hit singles that include Juana La Cubana and El Colestrol. The latter was the recipient of an ASCAP Award and the former was nominated for the Lo Nuestro Awards. Fito continued to deliver more hits during the 90s that include La Ranita, Cupido Bandido, Juana Maria, and more.

The late musician is survived by his wife and son, Rudy, who is also a musician. Olivares never revealed much about his personal life, because of which his wife's identity remains unknown.

