Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023: Complete list of winners, star- studded performances, highlights & more  

Billboard Latin Music Awards held its 2023 edition at the Watsco Center in Coral Gabes, Florida, on October 5, 2023. The event marked the 29th anniversary of the ceremony, having been first held in 1994. The 2023 edition saw Peso Pluma take center stage among the winners, with other major winners including Bad Bunny and Karol G.
Jaqueline Bracamontes and Danilo Carrera hosted the event. It was broadcast by the Mexican broadcasting giant Telemundo, Universo, Peacock, the Telemundo App, and regional international entertainment channels with licensing agreements with Telemundo in place.
Peso Pluma leads the charge as the top winner on Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023
Peso Pluma won eight awards at the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023, taking home the prizes across the Artist of the Year (New), Hot Latin Songs, Artist of the Year (Male), Regional Mexican Artist of the Year(Solo), and Songwriter of the Year categories. The singer also won in the Hot Latin Song of the Year and Streaming Song of the Year categories.
After Peso Pluma, the next major winner was Bad Bunny, who raked in seven awards across the Sales Song of the Year and Latin Rhythm Song of the Year as well as Artist of the Year, Tour of the Year, and Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year. The singer won the Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male, and Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year(Solo).
In third place was Karol G, with five awards, including the Top Latin Album of the Year and Latin Rhythm Album of the Year, as well as Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year(Female) and Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year(Female). The singer also won the Billboard Spirit of Hope Award for her philanthropic work with the Cora Foundation.
The complete list of winners and their categories at the Billboard Latin Music Awards is given below:
Billboard Latin Music Awards Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
Artist of the Year (New)
Peso Pluma
Billboard Latin Music Awards Tour of the Year
Bad Bunny
Crossover Artist of the Year
Marshmello
Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
Global 200 Latin Song of the Year
La Bachata by Manuel Turizo
Hot Latin Song of the Year (Vocal Event)
“Ella Baila Sola” by Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year (Male)
Peso Pluma
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year (Female)
Karol G
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
Grupo Frontera
Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year
Sony Music Latin
Latin Airplay Song of the Year
La Bachata by Manuel Turizo
Latin Airplay Label of the Year
Sony Music Latin
Sales Song of the Year
Tití Me Preguntó by Bad Bunny
Streaming Song of the Year
Ella Baila Sola by Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma
Top Latin Album of the Year
Mañana Será Bonito by Karol G
Billboard Latin Music Awards Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year (Male)
- Bad Bunny
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year( Female)
- Karol G
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
- Fuerza Regida
Top Latin Albums Sello Label of the Year
- Rimas
Latin Pop Artist of the Year (Solo)
- Shakira
Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
- Maná
Latin Pop Song of the Year
- Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 by Bizarrap & Shakira
Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year
- Sony Music Latin
Latin Pop Album of the Year
- De Adentro Pa Afuera by Camillo
Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Tropical Artist of the Year (Solo)
- Romeo Santos
Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
- Aventura
Tropical Song of the Year
- La Bachata by Manuel Turizo
Tropical Airplay Label of the Year
- Sony Music Latin
Tropical Albums Label of the Year
- Sony Music Latin
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year (Solo)
- Peso Pluma
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
- Fuerza Regida
Regional Mexican Song of the Year
- Ella Baila Sola by Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma
Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Regional Mexican Album of the Year
- Dañado by Ivan Cornejo
Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year
- Del
Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year (Solo)
- Bad Bunny
Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
- Wisin & Yandel
Latin Rhythm Song of the Year
- Tití Me Preguntó by Bad Bunny
Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year
- Sony Music Latin
Latin Rhythm Album of the Year
- Mañana Será Bonito by Karol G
Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year
- Rimas
Billboard Latin Music Awards Songwriter of the Year
- Peso Pluma
Publisher of the Year
- Sony Latin Music Publishing, LLC, BMI
Publishing Corporation of the Year
- Sony Music Publishing
Producer of the Year
- Edgar "Edge" Barrera
The Billboard Latin Music Awards was established in 1994 and is considered the longest-running award ceremony in the Latin Music World. Notable winners at the event include Enrique Iglesias and Shakira.