Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023: Complete list of winners, star- studded performances, highlights & more  

Billboard Latin Music Awards held its 2023 edition at the Watsco Center in Coral Gabes, Florida, on October 5, 2023. The event marked the 29th anniversary of the ceremony, having been first held in 1994. The 2023 edition saw Peso Pluma take center stage among the winners, with other major winners including Bad Bunny and Karol G.

Jaqueline Bracamontes and Danilo Carrera hosted the event. It was broadcast by the Mexican broadcasting giant Telemundo, Universo, Peacock, the Telemundo App, and regional international entertainment channels with licensing agreements with Telemundo in place.

Peso Pluma leads the charge as the top winner on Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023

Peso Pluma won eight awards at the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023, taking home the prizes across the Artist of the Year (New), Hot Latin Songs, Artist of the Year (Male), Regional Mexican Artist of the Year(Solo), and Songwriter of the Year categories. The singer also won in the Hot Latin Song of the Year and Streaming Song of the Year categories.

After Peso Pluma, the next major winner was Bad Bunny, who raked in seven awards across the Sales Song of the Year and Latin Rhythm Song of the Year as well as Artist of the Year, Tour of the Year, and Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year. The singer won the Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male, and Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year(Solo).

In third place was Karol G, with five awards, including the Top Latin Album of the Year and Latin Rhythm Album of the Year, as well as Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year(Female) and Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year(Female). The singer also won the Billboard Spirit of Hope Award for her philanthropic work with the Cora Foundation.

The complete list of winners and their categories at the Billboard Latin Music Awards is given below:

Billboard Latin Music Awards Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Artist of the Year (New)

Peso Pluma

Billboard Latin Music Awards Tour of the Year

Bad Bunny

Crossover Artist of the Year

Marshmello

Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Global 200 Latin Song of the Year

La Bachata by Manuel Turizo

Hot Latin Song of the Year (Vocal Event)

“Ella Baila Sola” by Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year (Male)

Peso Pluma

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year (Female)

Karol G

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Grupo Frontera

Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year

Sony Music Latin

Latin Airplay Song of the Year

La Bachata by Manuel Turizo

Latin Airplay Label of the Year

Sony Music Latin

Sales Song of the Year

Tití Me Preguntó by Bad Bunny

Streaming Song of the Year

Ella Baila Sola by Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma

Top Latin Album of the Year

Mañana Será Bonito by Karol G

Billboard Latin Music Awards Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year (Male)

Bad Bunny

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year( Female)

Karol G

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Fuerza Regida

Top Latin Albums Sello Label of the Year

Rimas

Latin Pop Artist of the Year (Solo)

Shakira

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Maná

Latin Pop Song of the Year

Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 by Bizarrap & Shakira

Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year

Sony Music Latin

Latin Pop Album of the Year

De Adentro Pa Afuera by Camillo

Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Tropical Artist of the Year (Solo)

Romeo Santos

Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Aventura

Tropical Song of the Year

La Bachata by Manuel Turizo

Tropical Airplay Label of the Year

Sony Music Latin

Tropical Albums Label of the Year

Sony Music Latin

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year (Solo)

Peso Pluma

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Fuerza Regida

Regional Mexican Song of the Year

Ella Baila Sola by Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma

Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Regional Mexican Album of the Year

Dañado by Ivan Cornejo

Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year

Del

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year (Solo)

Bad Bunny

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Wisin & Yandel

Latin Rhythm Song of the Year

Tití Me Preguntó by Bad Bunny

Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year

Sony Music Latin

Latin Rhythm Album of the Year

Mañana Será Bonito by Karol G

Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year

Rimas

Billboard Latin Music Awards Songwriter of the Year

Peso Pluma

Publisher of the Year

Sony Latin Music Publishing, LLC, BMI

Publishing Corporation of the Year

Sony Music Publishing

Producer of the Year

Edgar "Edge" Barrera

The Billboard Latin Music Awards was established in 1994 and is considered the longest-running award ceremony in the Latin Music World. Notable winners at the event include Enrique Iglesias and Shakira.