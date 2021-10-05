×
Jungkook not guilty of backdoor advertising, states Fair Trade Commission

A promo still of BTS idol Jungkook (Image via Twitter/bts_bighit)
Paige Greene
ANALYST
Modified Oct 05, 2021 10:47 AM IST
Feature

Jungkook was accused of false advertising by a netizen who had filed a complaint regarding the same with the Fair Trade Commission in South Korea. After the investigation, the commission stated that the BTS star was not guilty of back door advertising as accused by the netizen in their report.

The commission said Jungkook was not guilty of wearing clothing from his brother Jeon Jung-hyun's clothing line, Graffiti on Mind. Jungkook sporting the brand may or may not have influenced the sale of products of this line. However, the K-Pop idol was reported to have stepped down as director of the company following accusations of false advertising.

Statement from the Fair Trade Commission about Jungkook

In a statement to Hankyung News, an official from the Fair Trade Commission stated,

Given the information that was revealed, it's hard to tell that Jungkook's actions are 'backdoor' advertisements. The most important aspect of a backdoor advertisement is whether or not he tricked his fans.

The statement also explained, "However, he did not mention the brand at all, therefore, it's difficult to be acknowledged as deceiving his fans," and added, "Just simply wearing a brand of clothes does not violate any fair trade criterion about backdoor advertisement."

The report filed by netizen had said, "I urge you to take strict action after investigating the allegations of behind-the-scenes advertisements by BTS Jungkook."

The report further added: "Six Guys, Inc. launched a clothing brand called Graffiti Mind in early September of this year and appeared on Naver V Live wearing a T-shirt from Jungkook’s brand. I uploaded the selfie photo to Twitter and Weverse.”

The netizen explained that this could destroy a fair and free market economy and further explained, “BTS is the best boy group representing Korea in name and reality, and its status can be said to be astronomical. Even if it is not recommended to purchase and use it, it can generate unimaginable sales revenue just by frequently exposing the brand's products."

Fans believe the report was filed by an anti-fan, and lamented over how their favorite idol was unable to wear clothes as he wished without being harassed about it.

Edited by Siddharth Satish
