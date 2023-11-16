Jungkook Solo Album GOLDEN Official Merch: Where to buy, prices, & all you need to know 

On November 16, BTS' Jungkook revealed the intricacies of GOLDEN official merch, and the limited-period release has excited fans with its intriguing features. Fans were impressed that the special merchandise incorporated details of both the idol and his first solo album, GOLDEN.

The sales for the GOLDEN official merch have begun as of November 16, 6 pm KST, and the products will remain available until stocks last. Since the merchandise is a one-time release and carries much meaning since it's the idol's first solo project, fans have been swarming in to get a hold of the merchandise.

Purchase portal, prices, and everything you need to know about GOLDEN official merch

The GOLDEN official merch comes after Jungkook released his solo album of the same name on November 3. The entire collection follows the aesthetics of his album and has nine exciting products ranging from accessories like bracelets to Jungkook's wardrobe essentials - oversized bomber jackets.

Here are the products on the GOLDEN official merch collection, along with their prices:

Accessory Tray - ₩32,000 Long Sleeve T-shirt - ₩72,000 Badge Set - ₩20,000 Keyring - ₩29,000 Premium Photo - ₩12,000 Oversized Bomber Jacket (with Special Photocard) - ₩195,000 Bracelet - ₩65,000 Blanket - ₩49,000 Shoulder Bag (with Special Photocard) - ₩89,000

While the products in themselves are both aesthetic and appealing, fans are extremely impressed about how several aspects of the album shined through the products.

The blanket and the accessory tray had the names of the album's songs engraved on them, and the long-sleeved T-shirt had the GOLDEN album's concept photo printed on its front. Other accessories also subtly carried the album's aesthetics, with the word 'GOLDEN' engraved in one part or the other.

Fans can purchase the GOLDEN official merch from the Weverse Shop. Given that the merchandise is a limited-period release and only lasts until the stocks last, fans immediately swarmed in to bag their pieces of Jungkook's special GODLEN official merch.

Within just a few minutes following the purchase portal's opening, fans have begun to share their purchases on X and other social media platforms.

GOLDEN, the eleven-track album, surprised both ARMYs and the K-pop fandom in general as Jungkook confidently represented multiple dimensions of love, which also stayed away from the Korean music industry's conservative ideals.

Fans have been encouraging and enthusiastically supporting the idol's establishment of himself as a solo artist. As Jungkook further commemorated the release of his first solo album through the release of GOLDEN official merch, fans heavily supported him.

In other news, fans have been in a celebratory mood following the official solo debut of BTS' Jungkook. Standing as the last BTS member to roll out his solo projects, the idol made his debut through the record-breaking track SEVEN (feat. Latto), which he followed up with the release of his next viral single, 3D (feat. Jack Harlow).