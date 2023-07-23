All you need to know about BTS Jung Kook's Seven merch: Products, price, and more

BTS' Jung Kook has released Seven (feat. Latto) and fans could not be happier with what the 25-year-old has delivered with the music video and two different versions of the song (Clean and Explicit).

This single marks the official solo debut of the vocalist, although he has earlier Dreamers (for the 2022 FIFA World Cup) and Stay Alive as an OST for the BTS webtoon, 7 Fates: CHAKHO.

The release of Seven was accompanied by a physical single album, which quickly sold out on the BTS US store during the pre-release sale. Additionally, the other merchandise available on the official Weverse Shop is also in high demand.

Acrylic stand calendar, rotating keyring, and more things you can buy as merchandise for Jung Kook's Seven (feat. Latto)

Instead of the individual photocards and similar products sold by K-pop artists, the Euphoria singer has some unique pieces that many fans would love to get their hands on. As one of the biggest musical acts on the planet, the merchandise and products for Seven are in demand, even with fans complaining about the steep prices.

The first piece is a spinning keyring with "Seven" on one side and "Jung Kook" on the other, both in all caps. Priced at a cool $18.58, the circular ring part also has the singer's name engraved on it.

Keeping in line with the lyrics of Seven listing out the days of the week, the second product is an acrylic stand calendar. With a picture of Jung Kook showing off his muscled (and tattooed) arms in a white T-shirt on the side, it will cost $29.72 to buy this calendar to keep on the desks or coffee tables of fans.

This is a "perpetual calendar", which means that it can be used for many years, showing the date and day of the week each year.

Having saved the best for last, the third piece of merchandise is a button-up shirt with overlapping words related to the Still With You singer's single and name at the back.

Made of a grayish sheer material with buttons that have "Jung Kook" engraved on it, the shirt is the most extravagantly priced at $101.26. The shirt comes with a photocard. Supporters of BTS often buy multiple photocards, they were happy to add a fresh, unseen picture to their collection.

Fan reactions to Jung Kook's Seven merch

As mentioned earlier, ARMYs were happy with the merchandise being shipped out, despite having some apprehension about the price of the products. The Jung Kook photocard that came with the shirt was also received well.

Some netizens even spoke about how elated they were because of the merch, saying that they were ready to spend a little bit of money though they were "broke". The different price ranges of the product meant that many could purchase the more affordable options.

The first pre-order of Seven merch was from July 14 to July 20, and the products were sold-out within that time. However, as the physical copy of Seven was restocked after the first pre-orders were sold out, many hope that the merchandise is stocked again for fans.

Meanwhile, Jung Kook has been busy promoting the single on various talk shows and mini-concerts such as Good Morning America, Stationhead, BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, and more.

In between schedules, BTS' maknae even made time to talk to fans on Weverse live, where he spoke about wanting fans to speak to him comfortably over asking for autographs or selfies.

The singer will appear on bandmate SUGA's talk show Suchwita on July 29 as per the clip teased at the end of the previous episode with j-hope.