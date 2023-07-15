"Have mercy Sir": Fans go gaga over BTS' Jungkook's soundcheck performance at GMA Summer concert

On July 14, 2023, BTS' Jungkook was scheduled to perform at the Good Morning America Summer concert series, coinciding with the release of his first-ever digital single, Seven. Prior to the event, he delivered three soundcheck performances of Euphoria, Dynamite, and Seven. These soundcheck performances were pre-recorded by GMA and will later be telecasted.

Needless to say, the fans in attendance thoroughly enjoyed Jungkook's energetic performances during the soundchecks, as he was accompanied by dancers. However, the event was unfortunately canceled due to heavy thunderstorms and rain, prompting authorities to evacuate Central Park in New York, where the concert was supposed to take place.

Following Jungkook's soundcheck performance at the Good Morning America concert series, fans took to social media to express their excitement and admiration.

Fans were blown away by Jungkook's soundcheck performances at the GMA Summer concert

As Jungkook took the stage, he sweetly greeted all of his fans, causing them to scream at the top of their lungs. While the singer performed Dynamite, fans also lip-synced the lyrics of the song along with him. His dance break and chest bump during the performance stole the hearts of those in attendance.

During the rendition of Euphoria, fans complimented Jungkook for his vocals and his ability to hit the high notes. The idol's enjoyment of the soundcheck performances was palpable, creating an adrenaline rush among fans who never ceased their screams, singing, and praises. He sent flying kisses to the fans and even held the hands of a few lucky attendees.

Upon concluding his performance at Good Morning America's Summer concert series, he hugged his fellow members who had performed alongside him, showcasing his humble personality. Naturally, fans noticed and appreciated this aspect of his character.

Check out how fans are reacting to the idol's soundcheck performances at the aforementioned event:

Needless to say, fans were overjoyed after witnessing his three unforgettable performances. However, they were saddened by the cancellation of the main event due to heavy rain and thunderstorms. They expressed their wishes to be able to watch his rescheduled performances in the future.

As the singer made his exit from the venue, he apologized to fans for not being able to deliver his full performances. He also conveyed his message on social media, announcing that he would be going live on Weverse.

Jungkook then appeared on the South Korean social media platform, where he interacted with fans, cut a cake, and celebrated the release of his digital single, Seven.

The music video for BTS member's song Seven on YouTube has already amassed over twenty-four million views, and the song has become the fastest K-Pop track to reach the No.1 spot on the US iTunes charts.

The idol is also currently preparing for his full-length album and will soon announce further details about it.

The Euphoria singer is set to appear on the Elvis Duran radio show next week.