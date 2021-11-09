Junsu parts ways with his agency C-JeS, set to become independent artist

Singer Junsu, who went by stage name XIA is no longer associated with agency C-JeS Entertainment. The multi-hyphenate star was earlier a member of the band/duo JYJ and original members of the band TVXQ.

An official announcement regarding the end of the contract between the agency and Junsu was released on November 9.

C-Jes official statement revealed that they will continue to collaborate with Junsu

In an official statement, Junsu's former agency said:

"Hello, this is C-JeS Entertainment. Today, our management business with Junsu has come to an end. Our company and Junsu have shared many touching moments together based on mutual trust, for more than a decade. We were happy to work with Junsu throughout his journey where he went on world tours, made achievements as a singer, and led many performances to success as a musical actor."

The agency also revealed Junsu's future plans and said,

"Junsu plans to become independent and continue with various activities in the future. Although our management business with Junsu has come to an end, we will continue to collaborate with and help him in the future."

C-JeS also sought the support of fans for Junsu's and the agency's decision. They said, "Please give your support to Junsu's new beginning. Thank you."

Junsu may appear on KBS variety program

Recent speculation suggested that idol and stage actor Junsu may appear on a KBS variety program. If the news proves to be true, this will be his first one in 15 years.

Media reports suggested that the show Junsu may be a part of is called Guide Map K-Road and will air on KBS World. As a part of the show, the star will enjoy various sites in Busan. He will be accompanied by other artists including Son Jun Ho and folk singer Lim Ji Hoon. A relatively lesser known fact is that Lim Ji Hoon is the father of BTOB member Hyunsik.

The schedule for the new KBS variety program has not been made official as of now. Junsu's last appearance in a variety program was in December 2010. He performed at the 2010 KBS Drama Awards.

Edited by Danyal Arabi