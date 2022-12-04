"Just doesn’t add up": Fans divided over the way Julia-Silvio divorce was shown on My Unorthodox Life season 2

Netflix's My Unorthodox Life season 2, which was released on Friday, December 2, featured Silvio and Julia's messy divorce as Silvio hired the "nastiest divorce attorney in New York" after telling Julia that the pair would not even need to hire lawyers. While the pair had initially decided on an amicable split, Julia was fired as the CEO of the EWG organization a week after Silvio moved out.
Julia was shocked by this and enlisted the help of her children to hire lawyers and deal with the press. Julia was even afraid that Silvio, who had hired all of Julia's children in EWG and was the chairman of the company, had bugged her office. Julia decided to get a restraining order against Silvio, who had told the butler that he would empty out the apartment.
She also claimed that Silvio had accused her of "allegedly" withdrawing $850 million from the company's account after she was fired. Silvio launched legal action against Julia for staying in the apartment, stating that the second floor of the apartment was used for business purposes only.
After some time, Julia noticed that someone had taken two paintings from the apartment while they were sleeping. She launched legal action against Silvio, but the court stated that Julia never had an equal share of EWG based on the provided documents.
My Unorthodox Life fans were divided over the whole ordeal, as they felt that Julia was painting a different picture than the truth.
Some My Unorthodox Life fans feel that Julia should not have been fired but others aren't convinved
Some My Unorthodox Life fans were shocked to see Julia getting dependent on her kids during the tough time and felt that while the kids were in the company just because of Julia, she herself did not deserve to be fired. Others felt that Julia's story did not match the court's verdict and that she must be hiding something from the viewers.
What other things happened on My Unorthodox Life season 2?
This season of My Unorthodox Life showed not one but two divorces. Julia's eldest daughter, Batsheva Haart, decided to leave her husband of nine years, Ben, as she felt that their future goals did not align. Batsheva revealed that while Ben wanted to have a modern orthodox family, she herself was no longer religious.
She still considered Ben a good man and thanked her family for not forcing her to do anything in the divorce. She also revealed that she wanted to date other men and have all the experiences she did not have in her 20s.
Julia's assistant, Robert Brotherton, was also fired from EWG and decided to pursue his career as a Broadway star afterwards. Robert was seen taking a couple of headshots for the same in the season finale. He also dealt with a personal crisis as his boyfriend, Ra'ed, wanted to be in an open relationship. Robert did not want to do so, and the pair went to therapy.
After a few sessions, Ra'ed decided not to be in an open relationship and instead proposed to Robert at the same stage of their college where they met. Robert said yes to Ra'ed but later revealed that he could not even remember anything Ra'ed said at the time.
My Unorthodox Life season 2 is now available to watch on Netflix.