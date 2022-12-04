"Just doesn’t add up": Fans divided over the way Julia-Silvio divorce was shown on My Unorthodox Life season 2

Netflix's My Unorthodox Life season 2, which was released on Friday, December 2, featured Silvio and Julia's messy divorce as Silvio hired the "nastiest divorce attorney in New York" after telling Julia that the pair would not even need to hire lawyers. While the pair had initially decided on an amicable split, Julia was fired as the CEO of the EWG organization a week after Silvio moved out.

Julia was shocked by this and enlisted the help of her children to hire lawyers and deal with the press. Julia was even afraid that Silvio, who had hired all of Julia's children in EWG and was the chairman of the company, had bugged her office. Julia decided to get a restraining order against Silvio, who had told the butler that he would empty out the apartment.

BIG TIFF ♡ @MilDollarSmile #MyUnorthodoxLife Ooooohh this is getting good! Not Silvio firing Julia while the cameras were rolling 🥴 after telling her he wanted to keep everything together Ooooohh this is getting good! Not Silvio firing Julia while the cameras were rolling 🥴 after telling her he wanted to keep everything together 😩 #MyUnorthodoxLife

She also claimed that Silvio had accused her of "allegedly" withdrawing $850 million from the company's account after she was fired. Silvio launched legal action against Julia for staying in the apartment, stating that the second floor of the apartment was used for business purposes only.

After some time, Julia noticed that someone had taken two paintings from the apartment while they were sleeping. She launched legal action against Silvio, but the court stated that Julia never had an equal share of EWG based on the provided documents.

My Unorthodox Life fans were divided over the whole ordeal, as they felt that Julia was painting a different picture than the truth.

Some My Unorthodox Life fans feel that Julia should not have been fired but others aren't convinved

Some My Unorthodox Life fans were shocked to see Julia getting dependent on her kids during the tough time and felt that while the kids were in the company just because of Julia, she herself did not deserve to be fired. Others felt that Julia's story did not match the court's verdict and that she must be hiding something from the viewers.

🎄M, RN (she/her) 🎄 @Peds_McGee Julia should’ve listened to that friend about divorce. No such thing as an amicable divorce when major assets are on the table #MyUnorthodoxLife Julia should’ve listened to that friend about divorce. No such thing as an amicable divorce when major assets are on the table #MyUnorthodoxLife

Thot Girl Summer. @RosieKarnesis People saying Julia Haart is relying on her children too much, let me tell ya, if this was happening to my mother, me and my siblings would be on the battle front with her. We'd not let her not do it alone. The audacity of that man. Disgusteng. #MyUnorthodoxLife People saying Julia Haart is relying on her children too much, let me tell ya, if this was happening to my mother, me and my siblings would be on the battle front with her. We'd not let her not do it alone. The audacity of that man. Disgusteng. #MyUnorthodoxLife

Cindy Sainvilien🇭🇹 @cindoodooch_ I’m not shocked. Her children were nepo babies. But I have to admit, Julia was the genius behind the company. It sucks they did her like that #MyUnorthodoxLife I’m not shocked. Her children were nepo babies. But I have to admit, Julia was the genius behind the company. It sucks they did her like that #MyUnorthodoxLife

Bravofan @newsonly19 So we all agree? Julia is a horrible horrible narcissist. #MyUnorthodoxLife So we all agree? Julia is a horrible horrible narcissist. #MyUnorthodoxLife

CHURCH GIRL @Dallaslovexoxo1 Wait so Julia is already seeking the help of a matchmaker…now I’m so confused #MyUnorthodoxLife Wait so Julia is already seeking the help of a matchmaker…now I’m so confused #MyUnorthodoxLife

Oh Girl. @NeglaInsane Julia being emotionally dependent on her kids is triggering. For the love of f*ck your kids should not be burdened with the consequences of the decisions YOU made. Get friends, get a therapist, join a support group. But stop making your kids the scapegoat. #myunorthodoxlife Julia being emotionally dependent on her kids is triggering. For the love of f*ck your kids should not be burdened with the consequences of the decisions YOU made. Get friends, get a therapist, join a support group. But stop making your kids the scapegoat. #myunorthodoxlife

Kenya’s White Refrigerator @rum_inn #MyUnorthodoxLife Julia is hiring a matchmaker in the very beginning stage of her divorce to find another rich man to milk? #opportunisticmuch Julia is hiring a matchmaker in the very beginning stage of her divorce to find another rich man to milk? #opportunisticmuch #MyUnorthodoxLife

Ramona Collins @monaspoeticwax #NowWatching



First lesson: be careful who you choose to bond with and marry. Julia is going through so much. #MyUnorthodoxLife Season 2 on Netflix.First lesson: be careful who you choose to bond with and marry. Julia is going through so much. #NowWatching #MyUnorthodoxLife Season 2 on Netflix. First lesson: be careful who you choose to bond with and marry. Julia is going through so much.

What other things happened on My Unorthodox Life season 2?

This season of My Unorthodox Life showed not one but two divorces. Julia's eldest daughter, Batsheva Haart, decided to leave her husband of nine years, Ben, as she felt that their future goals did not align. Batsheva revealed that while Ben wanted to have a modern orthodox family, she herself was no longer religious.

She still considered Ben a good man and thanked her family for not forcing her to do anything in the divorce. She also revealed that she wanted to date other men and have all the experiences she did not have in her 20s.

Julia's assistant, Robert Brotherton, was also fired from EWG and decided to pursue his career as a Broadway star afterwards. Robert was seen taking a couple of headshots for the same in the season finale. He also dealt with a personal crisis as his boyfriend, Ra'ed, wanted to be in an open relationship. Robert did not want to do so, and the pair went to therapy.

After a few sessions, Ra'ed decided not to be in an open relationship and instead proposed to Robert at the same stage of their college where they met. Robert said yes to Ra'ed but later revealed that he could not even remember anything Ra'ed said at the time.

My Unorthodox Life season 2 is now available to watch on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes