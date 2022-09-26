Who formed the Miami Boys Choir? Resurfaced video of orthodox pop group singing Yerushalayim goes viral on TikTok

A resurfaced video of the Miami Boys Choir (MBC) has taken over TikTok as people are sharing the video, which was originally shot 10 years ago. The viral video of the choir singing a lively and spirited version of Yerushalayim has four soloists, Yoshi Bender, C. Abromowitz, David Hershkowitz, and Binyomin Abramowitz. The clip was initially uploaded by the group’s composer, Yerachmiel Begun.

The video was re-uploaded after a decade on TikTok with the caption:

“After 40+ years of performance excellence, here were 4 soloists who helped usher in big changes for the Miami Boys Choir - the beginning of the Gen-Z generation of MBC’s worldwide fans and followers (2008-2012).”

Video by the Miami Boys Choir resurfaces on TikTok and creates a frenzy amongst netizens. (Image via TikTok)

The post, in just a few days, garnered millions of views and thousands of comments, each from people who loved the legendary performance by the choir.

The Miami Boys Choir is led by Yerachmiel Begun

The viral clip on TikTok has made netizens go gaga over the group's live performance from more than a decade ago. The video features the Hebrew song Yerushalayim, or Jerusalem, in English. This song is based on Tehillim, which is the Hebrew word for Psalms that can be found in Psalms 125:2.

While people are now arguing over who is the best amongst the group, some fans even called David the Harry Styles of the Miami Boys Choir. While the group has been around since 1977, it was started by a Yeshiva student studying in Toronto. The group was formed on Miami beach but was later moved to New York.

The choir that sings Orthodox pop is considered to be the number one group in Jewish music. The composer of the group, Yerachmiel Begun, is also its leader and producer. He is considered to be a legend in the world of Jewish music. The group has more than 10 released tracks, each of them being upbeat numbers.

Fans go gaga over the Miami Boys Choir video. (Image via TikTok)

At the same time, the boys that can be seen in the video are men now, and many newcomers have entered the world of MBC ever since. However, David Hershkowitz recently created a TikTok switch on the song, where he can be seen in a similar silver satin shirt.

David, the former Choir member shares a video of himself in a silver satin shirt on TikTok. (Image via TikTok)

The Miami Boys Choir, still led by Yerachmiel Begun, will return to the stage with their annual Sukkot Tour in the tri-state area. This comes after auditions for the members were held in Miami and New Jersey earlier this year.

