"Just nasty": Why are 90 Day: The Single Life fans slamming Colt in Tell All Part 2?

TLC's 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All Part 2 aired on Monday, November 5, at 8 pm ET. At the reunion, Debbie’s son Colt and her daughter-in-law Vanessa made a special appearance and were shown a video of the past episodes where Colt abused his mother verbally and shouted at her.

When asked if he was guilty of speaking rudely, Colt revealed that he still thought that his mother was faking it and that there was no need to bring his father into the discussion.

In a previous argument, Debbie had told Colt that his father would not be proud of him if he saw him talking to her in such a manner. Vanessa revealed that in the "three very long months" of Debbie's absence, she had realized that Colt was very "high maintenance." She added:

"I've never experienced Colt without Debbie, and I feel like I gained a son now."

Colt shouted at his mother again during the reunion to express his viewpoint and revealed that he had not called Debbie his mother in 20 years because he did not feel he had a mother.

90 Day: The Single Life viewers slammed Colt for disrespecting his mother and called him out for being "nasty."

90 Day: The Single Life cast members hate Colt as much as the fans of the show

When Colt arrived on the show, Vanessa refused to clap for him as he had disrespected his mother. Caesar reminded him that he only had one mother so he should respect her. Tim, as a southern-raised child, said that the way Colt spoke to his mother was "disgusting."

90 Day: The Single Life fans were happy to see Vanessa, who used to blame all of her marital problems on Debbie's interference, finally realize that Colt was the one with a problem. Fans also slammed Colt and asked TLC producers never to bring him back on camera.

Nora McManus 🤟👩🏻‍🦰 @Nora_McManus



• control himself

• address his (very obvious) mental illness

• quit looking for some woman to be his “everything”

and

• stop blaming his mom for his unhappiness



#90DayFiance

TellAll If Colt wants to be treated like a man he needs to:• control himself• address his (very obvious) mental illness• quit looking for some woman to be his “everything”and• stop blaming his mom for his unhappiness #90DayFiance TellAll #90dayfiancethesinglelife If Colt wants to be treated like a man he needs to:• control himself• address his (very obvious) mental illness• quit looking for some woman to be his “everything”and• stop blaming his mom for his unhappiness#90DayFiance#90DayFianceTellAll #90dayfiancethesinglelife

Nora McManus 🤟👩🏻‍🦰 @Nora_McManus



Vanessa WANTED to see what life would be like without Debbie there. She just never thought it would happen.



Then Deb left and Vanessa saw Colt is his own problem.



#90DayFiance

TellAll Suddenly Vanessa saw how much work Debbie did for Colt.Vanessa WANTED to see what life would be like without Debbie there. She just never thought it would happen.Then Deb left and Vanessa saw Colt is his own problem. #90DayFiance TellAll #90dayfiancethesinglelife Suddenly Vanessa saw how much work Debbie did for Colt.Vanessa WANTED to see what life would be like without Debbie there. She just never thought it would happen.Then Deb left and Vanessa saw Colt is his own problem.#90DayFiance#90DayFianceTellAll #90dayfiancethesinglelife

Brandon @MNViper @TLC Can we PLEASE be done with Colt on #90DayFiance #90DayFiance TellAll? His attitude is terrible, shitty, and frankly the guy is a complete tool! Nobody in their right mind likes him. He's very disrespectful to everyone and brings absolutely NOTHING to the table. @TLC Can we PLEASE be done with Colt on #90DayFiance #90DayFianceTellAll? His attitude is terrible, shitty, and frankly the guy is a complete tool! Nobody in their right mind likes him. He's very disrespectful to everyone and brings absolutely NOTHING to the table. https://t.co/HHg4n3xkTQ

Karma @iamspeakingnow #90DaysFiance Interesting how all their marriage issues were Debbie’s fault, now Vanessa knows what a man baby she married. Colt is so hostile ever since Debbie cut the apron strings. #90DayFiance #90DayFiance singlelife #90DayFiance TellAll #90dayfiancethesinglelife Interesting how all their marriage issues were Debbie’s fault, now Vanessa knows what a man baby she married. Colt is so hostile ever since Debbie cut the apron strings. #90DayFiance #90DaysFiance #90DayFiancesinglelife #90DayFianceTellAll #90dayfiancethesinglelife https://t.co/YEFttkhpJv

What happened on 90 Day: The Single Life Tell All Part 2?

This week on 90 Day: The Single Life, Caesar revealed that his relationship with Alona was over as she did not want to leave her father alone in Ukraine amid the war. He also made a big announcement that he is now dating two women from Ukraine who will be coming to America next month.

He further revealed plans to let them stay in his small two-bedroom apartment and plans to pay for their education. Debbie confronted him about treating women like objects and Natalie, who is from Ukraine, slammed him for insulting her country.

Tania revealed that she was still legally married to Syngin but was dating other "women and couples." She also supported Caesar in his love pursuit and wished him luck for the future.

The episode description read as:

"Veronica is joined by a special guest; Tiffany has an update about her relationships."

TLC will air the next and final part of 90 Day: The Single Life on Monday, December 12 at 8 pm ET. The episode will be made available on TLC Go one day after the television broadcast. The first part of Tell all is already available on the network's website, while the second will be uploaded on Tuesday, December 6 at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes