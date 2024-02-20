"Just a rumor": Netflix CEO quashes rumors about Squid Game US Adaptation

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos recently shut down all rumors of David Fincher reportedly making a US remake of the South Korean hit series Squid Game. According to ScreenRant, the co-CEO of the streaming giant told the Korean press that the news had no veracity.

“Just a rumor.” Sarandos said while discussing claims of a Squid Games remake.

Sarandos spoke to the press during his visit to South Korea where he planned to inspect the K-content landscape and take a sneak peek at season 2 of Squid Game. During the trip, Sarandos visited the Seoul office of a production subsidiary and the site in Chungcheong province. The highly anticipated season two of the hit South Korean show is currently being filmed.

Netflix's CEO says he's looking forward to Squid Game season 2

Several media outlets reported in April 2023 that David Fincher, director of movies like Fight Club and Gone Girl would direct the American remake of Squid Game. However, fans weren't too pleased with the news with many claiming that the American remake was unnecessary as people had already watched and loved the original version.

Many felt that the American version would not be able to recreate the essence of the original version. Others said that they weren't disregarding Fincher's filmography but noted that his filmmaking style might not go too well with Korean sensibilities.

At the time, fans had taken to X to express their emotions about the rumor with many stating that "absolutely nobody" wanted the adaptation.

With the CEO himself shutting down these rumors, fans expressed relief. Some pointed out that the remake wouldn't make any sense for the streaming company as the show was just released in 2021 and had a large number of fans from English-speaking viewers.

At Netflix Korea’s press event in Jongno District, Sarandos said that he was thrilled to be back in Korea. He added that every time he was in the country, he was impressed with the media industry.

"Every time I’m here, I’m just so impressed with the industry, with the final storytelling, with the media industry itself, and then with this incredible group of journalists who actually nurtured this business and helped share with us the passion for greater storytelling that can change the world.” The Netflix CEO said.

Ted Sarandos also said that he had been a fan of Korean cinema for a long time and his appreciation for the industry had only increased when he became familiar with the shows.

Squid Game took center stage at the press conference, with the CEO expressing his eagerness to meet the dystopian show’s creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk.

“We’re really excited about Mr. Hwang’s ability to push storytelling to new limits with more dynamic sets and mind-blowing storylines that are going to thrill the entire world.” Sarandos noted.

He even mentioned his lunch meeting with President Yoon and Squid Game actor Lee Jung-jae. During the meeting, the CEO and the Korean president discussed Netflix's $2.5 billion investment into Korean content, which was announced last year.

Season two of the show is currently in production in South Korea and is set to be premiered sometime in 2024. Since David Fincher isn't working on a remake of the show, fans are eagerly waiting for season two to hit Netflix.