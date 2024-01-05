As the world continues to recover from the gripping narrative of 2021 hit Squid Game, the much-anticipated sequel, "Squid Game 2," has become an alarm of excitement in the baggage of television dramas for 2024. The first season's mastermind, director Hwang Dong-hyuk, is all set to take the reign, not only helming the direction but also crafting the script that is expected to unravel new layers in the world of these survival games.

Leading man Lee Jung-jae, reprising his role as Gi-hun, promises to continue the saga that left audiences on the edge of their seats a couple of years ago.

Details about Squid Game 2 get revealed (Image via Instagram/thektea)

However, some newer details regarding the same were released, which have left the fans in mystery and impatient. One of the sources even said that:

"The cast filmed without stunt doubles."

On December 5, 2023, these insiders from the set of this series revealed aspects that the fans were not expecting.

Internal sources reveal details about changes in script-reading format, physical performances, etc of Squid Game 2

During a press conference, Netflix recently tempted the fans by offering a glimpse into the sets of Squid Game 2, heightening expectations with the promise of deeper stories and messages interwoven with novel games and characters. Director Hwang Dong-hyuk expressed his confidence in delivering a sequel that builds upon the success of its predecessor.

However, the creators are taking an unprecedented step to safeguard the mystery and suspense surrounding the upcoming season. Insiders have revealed that meticulous measures are being implemented to prevent leaks, with actors only receiving parts of the script in which they are involved, distributed as online files with no physical copies.

Notably, the actors' access to the script is time-sensitive, meaning it is only accessible for a short period, further ensuring that details remain confidential. While it's still being determined whether the cast members have signed the confidentiality agreements or not, this strategic approach has effectively shrouded the production in secrecy for the five months since filming commenced in July 2023.

Contrary to any expectations of privileges for seasoned or star actors, the cast, including lead figures like Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Im Si-wan, Park Gyu-young, and Kang Ha-neul, reportedly dedicated hours on set, patiently waiting to shoot their respective scenes. There are accounts of actors sometimes even discarding stunt doubles to film scenes independently, highlighting their commitment to delivering an authentic viewing experience for eager fans.

Beyond the anticipation for the new thrilling games that Director Hwang Dong-hyuk will introduce in Squid Game 2, the true allure lies in the messages he aims to convey through the storyline. Fans are eager to unravel the deeper meanings and societal commentary that have become synonymous with the Squid Game brand.

The original series, released in September 2021, became a global phenomenon, garnering record-breaking viewership on Netflix and securing multiple awards at domestic as well as international ceremonies.

As the curtain rises for Squid Game 2, audiences are already bracing themselves for another rollercoaster ride of suspense, mystery, and thought-provoking narratives that have become the hallmark of this groundbreaking series.