“People just jump to conclusions”: Justin Sylvester explains viral video of him pushing away Jenna Bush Hager during Today show

Marry Me star Justin Sylvester took to Instagram to address and clarify why he pushed Jenna Bush Hager on a recent episode of the Today show.

He posted a video explaining that Jenna did not invade his personal space and that people were "jumping to conclusions."

The incident happened on Wednesday when the two were trying to learn a recipe on the show. A video clip from the segment showed Jenna closing in on Justin as he tried to distance himself from the Today show host.

Jenna seemed unable to decipher the gesture until Justin gave her a gentle push. The moment was noticed by viewers, who criticized Jenna for "invading" Justin's personal space.

Justin Sylvester clarified that he pushed Jenna Bush Hager to "have a one-on-one moment with the chef"

The Daily Pop host decided to address the incident while getting a facial and uploaded a video saying:

“People thought that she was invading my space, and that’s actually not the truth."

He revealed that he was trying to flirt with the chef and wanted to have a "one-on-one moment," which is why he pushed Jenna "out of the way." Justin Sylvester explained:

“What we were doing was we were both flirting. … well, I was flirting with the chef because he was so cute and I was pushing her out of the way so I could have a one-on-one moment with the chef and people took it the wrong way.”

He claimed that "people jumped to conclusions," and praised Jenna for being the "nicest, most welcoming" person he had ever met.

Justin Sylvester also revealed that every time he guests on the Today show, it is because Jenna and her co-host Hoda Kotb requested him and because they "are so good" to him.

He added that Jenna "is awesome" and that he hated that "people are taking [the moment] out of context.”

What happened on Wednesday's episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna?

Justin Sylvester was co-hosting the August 10 episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna. In a segment on the show, Jenna and Justin were learning to cook sweet and sticky roast chicken.

A clip of the segment was recorded and uploaded to social media, showing the Everything Beautiful In Its Time author trying to get a hold of the E! News host.

Jenna patted Justin on the back, then held him by his shoulders and tried to wrap her hands around his arm. During this time, Justin tried using his arm to distance himself before finally pushing the host gently with his hand.

Jenna then looked at the camera to give a reaction while raising her eyebrows.

Jenna's actions seemed to upset many viewers who shared that if the positions were switched, Justin would have been canceled from the show. Some even accused her of not understanding personal space.

Jenna Bush Hager is an American TV personality, journalist, and writer. She is known as the daughter of the 43rd U.S. President George W. Bush and Laura Bush, and the granddaughter of the 41st U.S. President George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush.

Jenna currently co-hosts NBC’s The Today Show with Hoda & Jenna. She has also hosted Read with Jenna and Open Book with Jenna Bush Hager.

The journalist has also worked with UNICEF as a teacher’s aide, helping provide education in four of the Caribbean and Latin American countries. She has also written a few books, including Ana's Story: A Journey of Hope, Sister's First, and more.

The TV anchor is yet to comment on the allegations made against her.

