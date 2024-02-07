Justin Timberlake extended World Tour 2024: New dates, presale code, where to buy tickets, venues, & all you need to know

Justin Timberlake's extended World Tour 2024 is scheduled to be held from October 7, 2024, to November 16, 2024. The new tour dates were announced due to the demand for the tour, titled "Forget Tomorrow World Tour," which was originally scheduled to end on July 9, 2024.

The singer announced the new tour dates, which will feature performances in cities such as New York City (Brooklyn), Toronto, and Chicago, among others, via a post on his official Instagram account on February 6, 2024.

The presale for the tour is currently ongoing and can be accessed exclusively by Citibank cardholders with the code 412800 alongside their respective Citibank cards.

General tickets will be available on February 9, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article. Tickets can be purchased via the official website of Justin Timberlake or Ticketmaster.

Justin Timberlake extended World Tour 2024 dates and venues

Justin Timberlake originally announced his "Forget Tomorrow World Tour" on January 26, 2024. The tour is in support of the singer's upcoming album, Everything I Thought It Was, which is expected to be released in March 2024.

The full list of dates and venues for the Justin Timberlake extended World Tour 2024 is given below:

October 7, 2024 - Brooklyn (New York City), New York at Barclays Center

October 8, 2024 - Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center

October 13, 2024 - Washington, DC at Capital One Arena

October 17, 2024 - Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena

October 21, 2024 - Buffalo, New York at KeyBank Center

October 23, 2024 - Columbus, Ohio at Nationwide Arena

October 27, 2024 - Chicago, Illinois at United Center

November 16, 2024 - Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena

The dates and venues for the originally announced "Forget Tomorrow World Tour" shows in North America are also given below:

April 29, 2024 - Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena

May 2, 2024 - Seattle, Washington State at Climate Pledge Arena

May 6, 2024 - San Jose, California at SAP Center at San Jose

May 10, 2024 - Las Vegas, Nevada at T-Mobile Arena

May 14, 2024 - San Diego, California at Pechanga Arena San Diego

May 17, 2024 - Inglewood, California at Kia Forum

May 21, 2024 - Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center

May 29, 2024 - San Antonio, Texas at Frost Bank Center

May 31, 2024 - Austin, Texas at Moody Center

June 4, 2024 - Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena

June 6, 2024 - Tulsa, Oklahoma at BOK Center

June 10, 2024 - Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena

June 12, 2024 - Raleigh, North Carolina at PNC Arena

June 14, 2024 - Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena

June 15, 2024 - Miami, Florida at Kaseya Center

June 21, 2024 - Chicago, Illinois at United Center

June 25, 2024 - New York City, New York at Madison Square Garden

June 29, 2024 - Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden

July 3, 2024 - Baltimore, Maryland at CFG Bank Arena

July 4, 2024 - Hershey, Pennsylvania at Hersheypark Stadium

July 7, 2024 - Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

July 9, 2024 - Lexington, Kentucky at Rupp Arena

Justin Timberlake released his last studio album, Man of the Woods, on February 2, 2018. The platinum-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart.