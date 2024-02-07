Justin Timberlake extended World Tour 2024: New dates, presale code, where to buy tickets, venues, & all you need to know

Justin Timberlake's extended World Tour 2024 is scheduled to be held from October 7, 2024, to November 16, 2024. The new tour dates were announced due to the demand for the tour, titled "Forget Tomorrow World Tour," which was originally scheduled to end on July 9, 2024.
The singer announced the new tour dates, which will feature performances in cities such as New York City (Brooklyn), Toronto, and Chicago, among others, via a post on his official Instagram account on February 6, 2024.
The presale for the tour is currently ongoing and can be accessed exclusively by Citibank cardholders with the code 412800 alongside their respective Citibank cards.
General tickets will be available on February 9, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article. Tickets can be purchased via the official website of Justin Timberlake or Ticketmaster.
Justin Timberlake extended World Tour 2024 dates and venues
Justin Timberlake originally announced his "Forget Tomorrow World Tour" on January 26, 2024. The tour is in support of the singer's upcoming album, Everything I Thought It Was, which is expected to be released in March 2024.
The full list of dates and venues for the Justin Timberlake extended World Tour 2024 is given below:
- October 7, 2024 - Brooklyn (New York City), New York at Barclays Center
- October 8, 2024 - Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center
- October 13, 2024 - Washington, DC at Capital One Arena
- October 17, 2024 - Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena
- October 21, 2024 - Buffalo, New York at KeyBank Center
- October 23, 2024 - Columbus, Ohio at Nationwide Arena
- October 27, 2024 - Chicago, Illinois at United Center
- November 16, 2024 - Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena
The dates and venues for the originally announced "Forget Tomorrow World Tour" shows in North America are also given below:
- April 29, 2024 - Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena
- May 2, 2024 - Seattle, Washington State at Climate Pledge Arena
- May 6, 2024 - San Jose, California at SAP Center at San Jose
- May 10, 2024 - Las Vegas, Nevada at T-Mobile Arena
- May 14, 2024 - San Diego, California at Pechanga Arena San Diego
- May 17, 2024 - Inglewood, California at Kia Forum
- May 21, 2024 - Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center
- May 29, 2024 - San Antonio, Texas at Frost Bank Center
- May 31, 2024 - Austin, Texas at Moody Center
- June 4, 2024 - Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena
- June 6, 2024 - Tulsa, Oklahoma at BOK Center
- June 10, 2024 - Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena
- June 12, 2024 - Raleigh, North Carolina at PNC Arena
- June 14, 2024 - Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena
- June 15, 2024 - Miami, Florida at Kaseya Center
- June 21, 2024 - Chicago, Illinois at United Center
- June 25, 2024 - New York City, New York at Madison Square Garden
- June 29, 2024 - Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden
- July 3, 2024 - Baltimore, Maryland at CFG Bank Arena
- July 4, 2024 - Hershey, Pennsylvania at Hersheypark Stadium
- July 7, 2024 - Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- July 9, 2024 - Lexington, Kentucky at Rupp Arena
Justin Timberlake released his last studio album, Man of the Woods, on February 2, 2018. The platinum-certified album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart.