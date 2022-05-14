Juventus x Adidas: Where to buy, price, release date, and more about the new home kit 22/23

Adidas is collaborating with Juventus for the launch of their new Home Kit 2022/23. Since 2011, Juventus fans have been anticipating a celebration of watching the Bianconeri bring in a place that is more than their stadium and a place like home.

The latest Juventus Home Kit 2022/23 is inspired by the Allianz Stadium. The home jersey was created by Juventus and Adidas Football and will make its official debut on Monday evening, May 16, 2022, when the Bianconeri team will play host to S.S. Lazio.

More about the upcoming Juventus x Adidas Home Kit 2022/23

Upcoming Juventus x Adidas Home Jersey 2022/23 (Image via Juventus)

The kit will be the first sported by Juventus Women when the Italian champions and recently crowned five-time champions visit Milan on Saturday, May 14, 2022. The kit features the iconic colors of Juventus in black and white by integrating innovative graphics and eye-catching looks.

The Juventus x Adidas Home Kit 2022/23 innovative graphics are formed with traingular shapes from a geometric figure that is an integral part of the Allianz Stadium's architectural structure.

The Full Juventus x Adidas Home Kit 2022/23 collection offers the Juventus Home Jersey 22/23 which comes with customizable options for flocking, which are no flock for $0, player kit for $10, and individual for $10.

The home jersey also offers no badges or a bitget badge which costs $12. The Juventus Home Jersey 22/23 comes in a size range of XS to 3XL for a price of $93.47.

The Juventus Home Authentic Shorts 22/23 comes with a customizable no flock and individual options. The Juventus Home Authentic Shorts 22/23 comes in a size range option of XS to 3XL for a price range of $57.12.

The Juventus Home Shorts 22/23 comes with comes with a customizable option of no flock for $0 or individual for $5. The Juventus Home Shorts 22/23 comes in a size range option of XS to 3XL for a price range of $46.73.

The collection also brings in offerings of kids and youth sizes. The Juventus Youth Home Kit 2022/23 comes in a size range of 7/8 A to 15/16 A with three aforementioned flocking options and a customizable badge for $12. Juventus Youth Home Kit 22/23 can be purchased for $72.69.

The Juventus Home Shorts in Kids' sizes can be purchased for $39.46 with no flocking and individual customizable options. The individual customizable option adds in an extra $5 cost.

The Juventus Home Socks can be purchased for $23.89 in sizes 31/33 to 46/48. The Juventus Home Mini Socks can be purchased for $23.89 in sizes 25/27 to 28/30.

The new Home Kit is designed to bring the bond of being part of the Juve family for every fan. The jersey is made with 100% recycled materials and temperature regulation innovation.

The design is complete with black inserts on sleeve cuffs and collars. The 2022/2023 home kit is available for purchase on the official Juventus online store and physical stores.

Edited by Somava