K-pop sensation Sung Yuri welcomes twin girls into her world

K-pop star and Fin.K.L member (girl group), Sung Yuri welcomed two healthy baby girls on January 7, 2022. Currently, the babies and the mother are recuperating with their families. This latest update makes the K-pop sensation the first Fin.K.L member to become a parent.

The news was first made public when the singer's agency, Initial Entertainment, released a statement. The agency first released an official statement on Naver, South Korea's very own news portal. The statement goes on to say:

"Hello."

"This is Initial Entertainment, the agency of actress Sung Yuri. We bring to you the good news about Yuri Seong. She gave birth to twin daughters on the 7th (Fri) at a hospital somewhere in Seoul. Both the mother and the babies are both healthy and are now resting under the care of their families."

"After giving birth, Seong Yuri said, 'After a long wait, I have two daughters in my arms. I am really happy and grateful. Many people are congratulating me on the news of my birth. I will raise you. As a parent and as an actor, I will take responsibility and come back with a better image, so please wait for a while.'"

"We would like to express our gratitude to the new mother, who welcomed two precious lives as a family, for their unsparing interest, and we ask for your warm support in the future."

"Thank you."

The news over her pregnancy was no surprise. In the first half of 2021, the singer-turned-actress took to Instagram to post a letter announcing her pregnancy with not just one child but two.

The well-known singer and actress tied the knot with her husband Ahn Sung Hyun in May 2017. This marks the couple's first time entering parenthood with their lovely twins.

Finally, the couple comes bearing good news in the first half of 2022. A few netizens express their well-wishes over this joyous news.

Netizens express excitement over Sung Yuri becoming a mother

Known to be a well-reputed pop idol from the first generation, netizens and fans hope for nothing but the best for the new mother. They are proud of the strides she's made in her career and wish her well on this new journey.

Who is Sung Yuri, a member of girl group Fin.K.L

The veteran singer and actress was known for debuting as part of the girl group Fin.K.L in 1998. The girl group was a rave in South Korea for the early part of 2000s, releasing some legendary singles like To My Boyfriend (1998), Forever Love (1999), Now (2000), and more.

Despite disbanding in 2005, the girl group did make appearances in various variety shows in later years. The legendary singer also pursued acting by featuring in hit K-dramas like Thousand Years of Love (2003), The Snow Queen (2006), and more.

