Kacey Musgraves' ‘Deeper Well’ World Tour 2024: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Kacey Musgraves' ‘Deeper Well’ World Tour 2024 is scheduled to take place from April 28, 2024, to December 7, 2024, in venues across North America, the UK, and Europe. The tour is in support of the singer's album of the same name, which will be released in March 2024.

Kacey Musgraves announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Cologne, Glasgow, Boston, Vancouver, and Nashville, among others, via a post on her official Instagram account on February 29, 2024.

Artist presales for the Kacey Musgraves tour will be available on March 5, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. EST. Interested patrons can access the presale by registering for it through individual artist websites. At the same time, there will be an American Express presale, which can be accessed with a valid Express card.

A Ticketmaster presale will be available on March 10, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. EST, which can be accessed by registering through a valid Ticketmaster account.

At the same time, several venue presales will also be available, which can be accessed via individual venue codes found on official social media or websites. The venue code for the Moody Center and CFG Bank Arena shows, as well as the TD Garden show, is JADEGREEN, while the code for the Hard Rock show is GIVERTAKER.

Other presales, including Three+ presale, Spotify presale, and O2 Priority Acess, will also be available for select dates, which can be accessed by registering for the same through individual presale providers' websites.

General tickets will be available on March 8, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. EST. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the time of writing this article. Tickets can be purchased from the official website of Kacey Musgraves or via vendors such as Ticketmaster.

Kacey Musgraves' ‘Deeper Well’ World Tour 2024: Dates and venues

Kacey Musgraves is set to release her latest studio album, Deeper Well, on March 15, 2024, via MCA Nashville. Speaking about the album in a general press statement on February 8, 2024, Kacey Musgraves elaborated on the process behind it, stating:

"I was seeking some different environmental energy, and Electric Lady has the best mojo. Great ghosts. It’s ironic that the more woods-y side of me came out in New York City. I wasn’t making this record alone in a cabin in the forest."

The singer continued:

"We were in one of the most crowded cities on the planet, yet, we’d dive into the songs or climb out on the balcony of the studio – and there’d be all this space. No matter what I’m making, I’m always chasing open space."

Kacey Musgraves is set to tour across the world in support of said album, and she is bringing along special guests Lord Huron as well as Father John Misty and Nickel Creek.

The full list of dates and venues for Kacey Musgraves' ‘Deeper Well’ World Tour 2024 is given below:

April 28, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland at 3Olympia Theatre

May 1, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Paradiso

May 3, 2024 – Brussels, Belgium at Ancienne Belgique

May 5, 2024 – Cologne, Germany at Carlswerk Victoria

May 6, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany at DOCKS

May 9, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland at 02 Academy Glasgow

May 11, 2024 – Manchester, UK at 02 Apollo Manchester

May 13, 2024 – Wolverhampton, UK at The Civic at The Halls

May 14, 2024 – London, UK at Roundhouse

September 4, 2024 – State College, Pennsylvania at Bryce Jordan Center

September 6, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden

September 7, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden

September 9, 2024 – Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center

September 11, 2024 – Grand Rapids, Michigan at Van Andel Arena

September 12, 2024 – Rosemont, Illinois at Allstate Arena

September 15, 2024 – Greenwood Village, Colorado at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

September 19, 2024 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena

September 20, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Climate Pledge Arena

September 23, 2024 – Sacramento, California at Golden 1 Center

September 24, 2024 – San Francisco, California at Chase Center

September 27, 2024 – Glendale, Arizona at Desert Diamond Arena

September 28, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada at T-Mobile Arena

October 1, 2024 – San Diego, California at Pechanga Arena San Diego

October 3, 2024 – Inglewood, California at Kia Forum

October 4, 2024 – Inglewood, California at Kia Forum

November 6, 2024 – Laval, Quebec at Place Bell

November 7, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena

November 9, 2024 – Baltimore, Maryland at CFG Bank Arena

November 10, 2024 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena

November 12, 2024 – Louisville, Kentucky at KFC Yum! Center

November 13, 2024 – Columbus, Ohio at Schottenstein Center

November 15, 2024 – Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center

November 16, 2024 – Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center

November 21, 2024 – Houston, Texas at Toyota Center

November 22, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center

November 23, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center

November 26, 2024 – Austin, Texas at Moody Center

November 27, 2024 – Austin, Texas at Moody Center

November 29, 2024 – Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena

November 30, 2024 – Hollywood, Florida at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

December 2, 2024 – Orlando, Florida at Kia Center

December 5, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center

December 6, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena

December 7, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena

Kacey Musgraves is best known for her fourth studio album, Golden Hour, which was released on March 30, 2018. The platinum-certified album peaked at number 4 on the Billboard 200 album chart.