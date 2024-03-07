Kamasi Washington announces new album and 2024 Tour dates: Tracklist, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

The Kamasi Washington 2024 Tour is scheduled to be held from May 4, 2024, to June 31, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. The tour is in support of the singer's newly announced Fearless Movement album, which is scheduled to be released on May 3, 2024.
The tour, titled "Fearless Movement North America Tour 2024," is scheduled to feature performances in cities such as New York City, Toronto, Vancouver, and Los Angeles, among others. The singer announced the new tour via a post on his official Instagram account on March 6, 2024.
The artist presale for the tour is currently ongoing and can be accessed with the code MVMT. There will also be local venue presales starting March 7, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time.
A Live Nation presale is also currently available on select dates, which can be accessed with the code KEY. Local venue presales will be available on March 7, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Beacon Theater show presale code is SOCIAL, and the Vogue Theater code is KW2024.
General tickets will be available on March 8, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Tickets are currently priced at an average of $59, but prices may change at the time of sale. All tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster, except the Hollywood Jazz Bowl Festival tickets, which may be found at the festival's official website.
Kamasi Washington's new album and 2024 tour details
The singer's newest album, Fearless Movement, was announced via a post on the official Instagram page of the singer on March 6, 2024. The album features collaborations with artists such as André 3000, George Clinton, BJ The Chicago Kid, and more.
Speaking about said album, the singer elaborated on the concept behind it in a press release on the same day, stating:
"Dance is movement and expression, and in a way it’s the same thing as music—expressing your spirit through your body. That’s what this album is pushing."
The tracklist for the Fearless Movement album is given below:
- Lesanu by Kamasi Washington
- Asha the First by K. Washington ft. Thundercat, Taj Austin, and Raj Austin
- Computer Love by K. Washington ft. Patrice Quinn, DJ Battlecat, and Brandon Coleman
- The Visionary by K. Washington ft. Terrence Martin
- Get Lit by K.Washington with George Clinton and D Smoke
- Dream State by K.Washington with André 3000
- Together by Kamasi Washington with BJ the Chicago Kid
- The Garden Path by Kamasi Washington
- Road to Self (KO) by Kamasi Washington
- Interstellar Peace (The Last Stance) by Kamasi Washington
- Lines in the Sand by Kamasi Washington
- Prologue by Kamasi Washington
The full list of dates and venues for the Kamasi Washington 2024 Tour is given below:
- May 4, 2024 — New York City, New York at Beacon Theatre
- May 5, 2024 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Union Transfer
- May 7, 2024 — Toronto, Quebec at History
- May 8, 2024 — Cincinnati, Ohio at Ludlow Garage
- May 9, 2024 — Detroit, Michigan at St. Andrews Hall
- May 10, 2024 — Chicago, Illinois at Thalia Hall
- May 11, 2024 — St. Paul, Minnesota at Fitzgerald Theater
- May 12, 2024 — Omaha, Nebraska at Slowdown
- May 14, 2024 — Houston, Texas at House of Blues Houston
- May 15, 2024 — Dallas, Texas at House of Blues Dallas
- May 16, 2024 — San Antonio, Texas at Empire Theater
- May 17, 2024 — Austin, Texas at Empire Garage
- May 30, 2024 — Vancouver, British Columbia at The Vogue Theatre
- May 31, 2024 — Seattle, Washington State at The Showbox
- June 1, 2024 — Eugene, Oregon at McDonald Theatre
- June 2, 2024 — Portland, Oregon at Crystal Ballroom
- June 5, 2024 — Sacramento, California at Crest Theatre
- June 6, 2024 — Monterey, California at Golden State Theatre
- June 7, 2024 — San Francisco, California at Warfield
- June 8, 2024 — Santa Cruz, California at The Catalyst
- June 9, 2024 — Solana Beach, California at Belly Up
- June 11, 2024 — Mesa, Arizona at Mesa Arts Center
- June 16, 2024 — Los Angeles, California at Hollywood Bowl Jazz Fest
- July 31, 2024 — Alexandria, Virginia at The Birchmere
The singer is best known for his album, Heaven and Earth, which was released on June 22, 2018. The album peaked at number 115 on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as at number 13 on the UK album chart.