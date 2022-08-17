KAMP LA 2022: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, dates and all about the US K-pop festival

The dates for this year's KAMP LA, the California-based K-Pop music festival, have been announced. The festival will take place at the Rose Bowl stadium in Los Angeles on October 15 and 16. The festival has touted itself as “the biggest, fully immersive K-pop experience to ever hit the United States.”

The lineup for this year's KAMP LA festival includes Monsta X, Super Junior, iKON, Kai, Jeon Somi, BamBam, and Zion.T, among others. The popular girl group Lapillus is also expected to perform at the festival. More artists for the lineup will soon be announced.

KAMP Global CEO Tim Kim in a statement said,

"We want KAMP LA to be the ultimate K-pop experience in all aspects. U.S. fans have waited so long for great music because of the pandemic--they need to see their favorite artists for the first time in two years in many cases. Everyone in K-pop wants to break into America.”

He further added to the statement, saying,

"There's a deep connection between Korean culture and LA. This was always the place to start. But we are also going to bring K-pop worldwide with KAMP and Eventim Live Asia. We will go to all markets where K-pop resonates—which is everywhere these days. KAMP isn't just about mega-concerts or historic events—it's a culture."

KAMP LA 2022 Tickets

As has been mentioned, the LA festival will take place on October 15 and 16. The festival will take place at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California.

Ticketing information for the general public onsale is yet to be revealed. However, fans can sign up for the presale event on KAMPLA.vip. The presale event will open on August 19 at 10 am PDT. Tickets are currently priced at $179. Fans who register for the presale will be eligible for VIP tickets, backstage passes, and artist or festival merchandise.

Kai, a member of boy bands EXO and SuperM in a statement said,

“It’s exciting to take part in the KAMP LA lineup. This may legitimately be the biggest K-pop event in U.S. history.”

Lee Teuk of Super Junior, whose appearance will mark their first Los Angeles performance in six years, noted:

“This is something special that K-pop fans will remember and talk about for years to come.”

More about the festival

The American K-pop festival is a two-day festival that will be held inside the stadium. Apart from hosting performances by popular artists, the festival also comprises art, culinary, and gaming events, as well as significant brand collaborations. As per their press release, the festival features a partnership with legendary Los Angeles artist Kenny Scharf for imagery and aesthetics.

KAMP also boasts a brand partnership with South Korean media phenomenon Dingo Music and South Korea's leading personalized card payment system, i-Aurora. The festival will also bring exclusive content and trending technology to the live music space.

KAMP is headquartered in Seoul and promotes live events and I.P. experiences in the domestic South Korean market. The brand is considered the first to premier a western-style K-pop festival with a fully immersive experience, including art and tech, catering to global K-pop fans since its start in Singapore in 2019.

