Kane Brown 'Drunk or Dreaming' International Tour 2022: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

American country music singer Kane Brown has announced his upcoming international tour, titled the Drunk or Dreaming Tour, which will kick off on September 17 in Melbourne, Australia. The tour will include shows in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the UK and Europe. Special guests including Restless Road, Jessie James Decker, Blanco Brown and Chris Lane will participate in the tour concerts alongside Kane Brown on select dates.
Kane Brown's Drunk or Dreaming Tour tickets
The pre-sale will begin on Tuesday, May 10 at 10:00 am GMT in Canada and the UK, and on Tuesday, May 10 at 12:00 pm ACT in Australia and New Zealand. Tickets for the international tour will go live on May 13 at 10:00 am for all Canada and UK/EU dates, while tickets for Australia and New Zealand dates will go on sale from 12:00 pm ACT.
American Express card members can purchase tickets for the Canadian dates before the general public beginning Wednesday, May 11, 10.00 am GMT until Thursday, May 12, 10.00 pm.
Drunk or Dreaming Tour 2022 dates
September 17, 2022 – Melbourne, VIC – Margaret Court Arena
September 20, 2022 – Sydney, NSW – Hordern Pavilion
September 23, 2022 – Ipswich, UK – CMC Rocks QLD Festival
September 25, 2022 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena
December 1, 2022 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre
December 2, 2022 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
December 3, 2022 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens
December 4, 2022 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
December 8, 2022 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre
December 9, 2022 – Regina, SK – Brandt Centre
December 10, 2022 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre
December 15, 2022 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
December 17, 2022 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
December 18, 2022 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
January 17, 2023 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy
January 19, 2023 – Manchester, UK – O2 Academy
January 20, 2023 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy
January 21, 2023 – London, UK – Hammersmith Apollo
January 25, 2023 – Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg
January 27, 2023 – Cologne, DE – Carlswerk Victoria
January 28, 2023 – Munich, DE – Tonhalle
January 29, 2023 – Berlin, DE – Verti Music Hall
January 31, 2023 – Stockholm, SE – Berns
Kane Brown is gearing up to perform at his first stadium show
Kane Brown is slated to perform at his first-ever stadium show, which will take place on Saturday, May 7, at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The artist released his upcoming new single, Like I Love Country Music on Friday, May 6.
Last year, Brown won an Academy of Country Music Award for his video of Worldwide Beautiful.