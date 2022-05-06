Kane Brown 'Drunk or Dreaming' International Tour 2022: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates and more

American country music singer Kane Brown has announced his upcoming international tour, titled the Drunk or Dreaming Tour, which will kick off on September 17 in Melbourne, Australia. The tour will include shows in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the UK and Europe. Special guests including Restless Road, Jessie James Decker, Blanco Brown and Chris Lane will participate in the tour concerts alongside Kane Brown on select dates.

Kane Brown's Drunk or Dreaming Tour tickets

The pre-sale will begin on Tuesday, May 10 at 10:00 am GMT in Canada and the UK, and on Tuesday, May 10 at 12:00 pm ACT in Australia and New Zealand. Tickets for the international tour will go live on May 13 at 10:00 am for all Canada and UK/EU dates, while tickets for Australia and New Zealand dates will go on sale from 12:00 pm ACT.

American Express card members can purchase tickets for the Canadian dates before the general public beginning Wednesday, May 11, 10.00 am GMT until Thursday, May 12, 10.00 pm.

Drunk or Dreaming Tour 2022 dates

September 17, 2022 – Melbourne, VIC – Margaret Court Arena

September 20, 2022 – Sydney, NSW – Hordern Pavilion

September 23, 2022 – Ipswich, UK – CMC Rocks QLD Festival

September 25, 2022 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena

December 1, 2022 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

December 2, 2022 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

December 3, 2022 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens

December 4, 2022 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

December 8, 2022 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

December 9, 2022 – Regina, SK – Brandt Centre

December 10, 2022 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre

December 15, 2022 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

December 17, 2022 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

December 18, 2022 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

January 17, 2023 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy

January 19, 2023 – Manchester, UK – O2 Academy

January 20, 2023 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy

January 21, 2023 – London, UK – Hammersmith Apollo

January 25, 2023 – Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg

January 27, 2023 – Cologne, DE – Carlswerk Victoria

January 28, 2023 – Munich, DE – Tonhalle

January 29, 2023 – Berlin, DE – Verti Music Hall

January 31, 2023 – Stockholm, SE – Berns

Kane Brown is gearing up to perform at his first stadium show

Kane Brown is slated to perform at his first-ever stadium show, which will take place on Saturday, May 7, at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The artist released his upcoming new single, Like I Love Country Music on Friday, May 6.

Last year, Brown won an Academy of Country Music Award for his video of Worldwide Beautiful.

