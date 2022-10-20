Kanye knee caps conspiracy explained as trend takes over Twitter 

Kanye West seems to be making headlines for an array of reasons, with the latest being his kneecaps. In an older interview, reality show star Tiffany Pollard shared her opinions on the Donda singer, that has currently left the internet in splits.

Tiffany Pollard is best known for her appearance on Flavor of Love. During her 2018 interview with Josh McBride, she shared her unique thoughts on the rapper. Pollard delicately said:

“I like to be sensitive with Kanye. I don’t think Kanye understands the attack he is under… I literally looked at his phone recently with a magnifying glass, and he doesn’t even know he has demons on his kneecaps. He’s being led by the dark side, and he doesn’t even know this.”

While elaborating on the demons which she believed are on Kanye West’s kneecaps, Pollard elaborated:

“I feel like he needs an exorcism. I think that would bring him back to speed, we as the public, would be able to relate to him on. Those demons on his kneecaps, they just need to be exorcised.”

Netizens react to Tiffany Pollard's thoughts on Kanye West

The 2018 interview seemed to have resurfaced in light of the Praise God singer’s recent controversial statements. While many have been blasting Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband for making antisemitic statements while battling bipolar disorder, the comment about “demons on his kneecaps” sent the internet into a frenzy.

A few comments online read:

Kanye West’s Kneecaps @iamLoganB_ Up googling Kanye West kneecaps to see if they’re demons on them. Up googling Kanye West kneecaps to see if they’re demons on them.

hannah @Hannahherd Tiffany Pollard saying she looked at Kanye West photos with a magnifying glass and discovered that he has demons on his kneecaps is the only positive thing to come out of this year so far Tiffany Pollard saying she looked at Kanye West photos with a magnifying glass and discovered that he has demons on his kneecaps is the only positive thing to come out of this year so far

Keonna McGowan @weeedEater_ She said Kanye got demons in his kneecaps She said Kanye got demons in his kneecaps 😭😭😭

🤑HoodPRINCESS👸🏾 @lashon_monique_ Now I gotta search up Kanye kneecaps cause of #NewYork 🙄🤣 Now I gotta search up Kanye kneecaps cause of #NewYork 🙄🤣

🧘🏾‍♀️ @allhailnaki this lady tiffany pollard talmbout kanye got demons on his kneecaps 🤣🤣 this lady tiffany pollard talmbout kanye got demons on his kneecaps 🤣🤣

dVIBE🧚🏾‍♂️ @imDestinee_ WTF Tiffany said Kanye got demons on his kneecapsWTF Tiffany said Kanye got demons on his kneecaps 😂😂😂😂 WTF

bribribribribribribribribribribribribribribribribr @bbjenks sometimes I think about that one interview where Tiffany Pollard said she looked at a picture of Kanye West and saw the devil in his kneecaps sometimes I think about that one interview where Tiffany Pollard said she looked at a picture of Kanye West and saw the devil in his kneecaps

masc potatoes @CertifiedFool_ Tiffany Pollard said she zoomed in on Kanye’s photos and saw demons in his kneecaps. y’all... Tiffany Pollard said she zoomed in on Kanye’s photos and saw demons in his kneecaps. y’all... https://t.co/StmnBAXjmq

Who is Tiffany Pollard?

The 40-year-old is best known for her appearance on VH1’s Flavor of Love. She has since starred in her own show I Love New York, among other reality shows, including New York Goes to Hollywood and The Next:15 among others.

Pollard also goes by the name of New York in the entertainment industry. The name originates from rapper and fellow reality star Flavor Fav.

Since acquiring her own fan following, she has launched her own limited edition nail polish line called HBIC with Orca. She also seems to have a flourishing online career as an influencer as she has accumulated over 946k followers on her Instagram.

Kanye West addresses recent antisemitic remarks

Kanye West spoke to Piers Morgan on the latter’s Piers Uncensored show recently. The rapper was asked about his controversial tweet that read- “death con 3 on Jewish people.” Although West seemingly apologized for his statement, he also expressed no regrets over the tweet. He said on air:

“I will say I’m sorry for the people that I hurt with the Defcon, the confusion that I caused. I felt like I caused hurt and confusion. And I’m sorry for the families of the people that had nothing to do with the trauma that I have been through.”

Speaking about the criticism he received for making public statements while facing mental health struggles, West also commented on the show:

“Because I’ve been deemed with mental health, all this. I have the right to use whatever words that I like to use.”

Kanye West has been under blast in recent weeks for his aforementioned statements and failed deals with Gap and Adidas. Reportedly, the rapper will also be hit with a $250 million lawsuit from George Floyd’s family after the rapper made false claims that Floyd was killed by a fentanyl overdose.

