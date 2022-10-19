Did Kanye make a donation in support of George Floyd? Rapper sued for $250 million over recent comments 

American rapper Kanye West is being sued by George Floyd's family for his recent controversial comments over his death.

On Tuesday, October 18, Roxie Washington, on behalf of her minor daughter, Gianna Floyd, slapped a $250 million lawsuit on the 45-year-old rapper for claiming that George Floyd died of a Fentanyl overdose rather than being murdered by police officer Derek Chauvin.

Kanye West's comments have shocked many since the rapper started a college fund for Gianna and donated $2 million to Black resistance causes in June 2020 during the "Black Lives Matter" protests all over the country.

What did George Floyd's family state in the lawsuit against Kanye West?

George Floyd's family sued Kanye West after he made controversial remarks over his death while appearing on a recent, since-deleted, episode of the Drink Champs podcast, where he discussed Candace Owens' new documentary The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM.

"When you look, the guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that." Kanye West is spreading reprehensible lies about George Floyd's death. Kanye West is disgraceful. "When you look, the guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that." https://t.co/QhD0KTF8V4

During his appearance, West stated that Floyd died of a drug overdose in May 2020 rather than the knee of a police officer.

“I watched the George Floyd documentary that Candace Owens put out. One of the things that his two roommates said was they want a tall guy like me, and the day that he died, he said a prayer for eight minutes. They hit him with the fentanyl. If you look, the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that.”

On October 18, Witherspoon Law Group and Dixon & Dixon Attorneys at Law issued a cease-and-desist letter on behalf of Floyd's family over West's comments during his podcast interview. The lawsuit states:

"Kanye West knowingly made false statements about George Floyd’s death to promote his brands, and increase marketing value and revenue for himself, his business partners, and associates.”

Moreover, the representatives stated that West used "malicious falsehoods" to profit from Floyd's demise and that the "interests of the child are priority."

“George Floyd’s daughter is being traumatized by Kanye West’s comments and he’s creating an unsafe and unhealthy environment for her.”

It is not like Kanye West was not being made aware of possible legal action against him. After he made the comments in his podcast interview, civil rights attorney Lee Merritt took to his Twitter handle to suggest that Floyd's family might take legal action against him.

Claiming Floyd died from fentanyl not the brutality established criminally and civilly undermines & diminishes the Floyd family’s fight. While one cannot defame the dead, the family of #GeorgeFloyd is considering suit for Kanye’s false statements about the manner of his death.Claiming Floyd died from fentanyl not the brutality established criminally and civilly undermines & diminishes the Floyd family’s fight. While one cannot defame the dead, the family of #GeorgeFloyd is considering suit for Kanye’s false statements about the manner of his death.Claiming Floyd died from fentanyl not the brutality established criminally and civilly undermines & diminishes the Floyd family’s fight.

West has been making headlines for the past few weeks over his anti-semitic views and dress choice, which began when he wore a "White Lives Matter" t-shirt during the 2022 Paris Fashion Week.

The Famous rapper was also restricted from using his Instagram and social media handles after he posted and deleted some anti-semitic posts on social media platforms.

In a recent interview with News Nation anchor Chris Cuomo, West said that the "Jewish underground media mafia" has been behind the tarnishing of his image and career.

