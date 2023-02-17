Kathleen Madigan: Hunting Bigfoot on Prime Video: Release date, trailer, what to expect, and more details

Kathleen Madigan: Hunting Bigfoot, Prime Video's brand-new comedy special, is all set to be released on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, and will be available for streaming from midnight GMT.

The official logline of Kathleen Madigan: Hunting Bigfoot, as per an Amazon Studios press release, reads:

"The brand-new special, recorded at The Paramount Theater in Denver, CO explores topics including Madigan’s aging parents, interactions with millennials, and hunting bigfoot."

The hour-long special is executive-produced by Madigan and John Irwin, and is co-executive-produced by Casey Spira.

Kathleen Madigan: Hunting Bigfoot is her first Amazon Original stand-up special

Kathleen Madigan: Hunting Bigfoot marks the American comedienne and TV personality's Prime Video debut. It also happens to be her sixth hour-long special after 2016's Bothering Jesus, which is available to stream on Netflix.

The official trailer for Kathleen Madigan: Hunting Bigfoot was released on YouTube on February 9, 2023. In it, Madigan can be seen riffing on a health-related issue that her parents encountered and on the attitude that millennials have when it comes to employment in general.

Produced by Amazon Studios, 1904, Inc., and Irwin Entertainment, Kathleen Madigan: Hunting Bigfoot will be available for streaming on Prime Video in over 240 countries from Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

Kathleen Madigan has appeared in several TV shows and specials over the years

Kathleen Madigan comes from a large Irish Catholic family and is one of the seven children of Vicki Madigan, a nurse, and Jack Madigan, a lawyer. She grew up in the St. Louis suburb of Florissant and in the region around the Lake of the Ozarks reservoir.

She spent the first eight years of education in private Catholic schools but also attended the public School of Osage.

Madigan graduated from McCluer North High School, Missouri, in 1983. She went on to earn a B.A. in Journalism from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, and soon after, took up a job in print journalism.

Parallelly, Madigan was performing at comedy clubs in the St. Louis area during open mic nights. She eventually got an offer from The Funny Bone, a nationwide chain of comedy clubs. This marked the beginning of Madigan's career as a comedienne.

Kathleen Madigan has appeared on TV shows and specials such as Last Comic Standing, I Love the 90s: Part Deux, I Love the '80s 3-D, and Celebrity Poker Showdown.

She has also made multiple appearances on late-night talk shows such as Late Night with Conan O'Brien, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, The Bob and Tom Show, and Late Show with David Letterman. She has been featured in comedy specials airing on Netflix, HBO, and Comedy Central.

Madigan has participated in USO shows, performing for American troops stationed in Iraq and Afghanistan. She has also written material for other comics, most notably for Garry Shandling when he hosted the Emmy Awards, and for Lewis Black's Root of All Evil on Comedy Central.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Madigan launched her own podcast, called Madigan's Pubcast. It has over three million downloads across various streaming outlets.

Kathleen Madigan is the recipient of the American Comedy Award and the Phyllis Diller Award for Best Female Comedian and has performed internationally at festivals in Hong Kong, Australia, Ireland, and England. She is currently on her Boxed Wine and Tiny Banjos Tour.

