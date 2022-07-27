Keep Breathing Season 1 cast list: Melissa Barrera and others star in Netflix's thriller show

Keep Breathing is scheduled to drop on Netflix soon. The limited series survival thriller follows the story of Liv, a victim of a plane crash who finds herself alone in the Canadian wilderness. Every day is a battle as Liv tries to fight the wilderness and deal with her own demons, which now come back to haunt her.

The series is scheduled to drop on the Netflix streaming platform this Thursday, July 28, 2022. The official synopsis reads:

"After her private plane crashes in the remote Canadian frontier, lone survivor and New York lawyer, Liv must battle both an unforgiving wilderness and past personal traumas to stay alive."

The cast list of Keep Breathing

The cast list of Keep Breathing is a short one, primarily because the series consists of pieced-together isolated events from the past and the present.

The show will mostly follow the protagonist, Liv, as she battles her way through. Here is the complete cast list of the Netflix thriller.

Melissa Barrera plays Liv

Melissa Barrera is a leading Mexican television actress who shot to fame with her role as Olvido in Siempre Tuya Acapulco. Known for her acting features and singing skills, the actress has also been cast as Vanessa in the musical drama film In the Heights. She is also recognizable from Sam Carpenter's slasher horror-thriller film Scream (2022).

The actress will play the lead role of Liv, an attorney who finds herself the sole survivor of a plane crash, in Keep Breathing.

Talking about her role, Barrera has shared how challenging it has been to work 12 to 14 hours per day trudging through the wilderness. She admits that it is one of the hardest things she has done to date.

Austin Stowell plays co-passenger Sam

Austin Stowell is an American actor who has starred in features like Dolphin Tale and its sequel Dolphin Tale 2. The actor is also known for his roles in Love and Honor (2013) and Whiplash (2014). He has also acted in Steven Spielberg's Bridge of Spies, where he played Francis Gary Powers.

Stowell plays Liv's co-passenger, who passes away after the crash, leaving her alone in the wilderness.

Juan Pablo Espinosa plays Liv's father

Juan Pablo Espinosa is a Colombian actor who made his debut in the Colombian television series Tu voz estéreo. He has also starred in titles like Merlina, mujer divina, Floricienta, Los caballeros las prefieren brutas, and A corazón abierto.

The actor plays Liv's father in Keep Breathing. There are several shots in the trailer where he features, which hints that he will be a big part of the series through Liv's flashbacks.

Other cast members

The limited series only has a few other cast members who appear primarily in supporting roles. We have Florencia Lozano playing Liv's mother and Jeff Wilbusch, who stars as Danny, Liv's romantic interest in the series.

Catch the all-new Netflix survival thriller, which will premiere on the streaming platform on July 28, 2022.

