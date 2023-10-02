"Keep your fingers crossed": Adam Muto talks about the possibility of Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake season 2

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake season 2 has been the talk of the town ever since the somewhat bittersweet yet satisfying ending of the show's first installment aired. Fans of the show were taken on a magical odyssey full of amusing escapades and unexpected twists and turns.

The series's first season left viewers wanting more, and producer Adam Muto recently revealed some details about the potential for season 2.

In an interview with The Hollywood Handle, Muto spoke candidly about the likelihood of Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake season 2, as well as the difficulties that would precede it.

"I don't know. I hope so in some way, but it's very out of our control. It depends on how things do. We'll keep pitching stuff, but it always feels like a cr*ps shoot, I feel really fortunate that we were able to do this after the original series ended so keep your fingers crossed," he said.

Adam Muto sheds light on Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake season 2

Fionna and Cake (Image via Max)

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake is a spin-off/sequel of the popular Cartoon Network show Adventure Time. It centers around two main characters who fans were first introduced to in the original series.

Fionna is an adult who holds down a dead-end job and is sick of her mundane life. She eventually finds herself in the magical Land of Ooo where she goes on a multiversal journey to restore magic to her world.

joining her on this adventure is her feline companion, Cake, who was turned into a normal cat due to their world losing its magic. This is until Cake is transported to the land of Ooo via a ritual gone wrong.

The series garnered a devoted fan following and heaps of praise from critics for its interpretation of the Adventure Time universe.

The series finale provided a gratifying conclusion and left fans wanting more (Image via Max)

Season 1 of the show recently came to an end and left fans wondering when they would be able to see Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake season 2. In an interview with The Hollywood Handle, the hit show's creator, Adam Muto stated that a new installment was out of the team's control. However, he mentioned that he was fortunate to have worked on season 1 and told fans that they should keep their fingers crossed.

"This was already pretty extremely unlikely that we got to make this and I think we’re really fortunate that we were able to do this,” he said.

While it is unclear if fans will be treated to Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake season 2 or a spin-off of the show, Muto's tenacity hints that, if the perfect chance presents itself, viewers may visit the Land of Ooo again in the future.

Expand Tweet

Fans can enjoy season 1 of the show as they anxiously await information regarding the show's future. All 10 episodes of the show are available to stream on Max, allowing both casual and devoted viewers to savor the heartwarming moments that have become an integral component of the Adventure Time universe.