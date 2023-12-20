Keith Urban, Dan + Shay, and other stars light up The Voice season 24 finale

The Voice season 24 finale, marked by memorable performances and musical celebrations, reached its peak with Keith Urban, Dan + Shay, and a lineup of other stars taking the stage. The event, held on December 19, 2023, showcased a blend of country, pop, and soulful music, captivating the audience and viewers alike.

Keith Urban, renowned for his Grammy-winning country music, delivered a standout performance with his hit Blue Ain't Your Color, uniquely rendered with just an electric guitar.

Meanwhile, Dan + Shay, the upcoming coaches for season 25, performed their latest album's title track, Bigger Houses, demonstrating their vocal prowess and songwriting skills.

Keith Urban and Dan + Shay headline The Voice season 24 finale with stellar performances

Keith Urban's appearance at The Voice season 24 finale was a highlight, with his performance of Blue Ain't Your Color drawing particular acclaim. This rendition, stripped of its usual production, featured Urban with only his electric guitar, showcasing his skill as a musician and the raw emotion of the song.

The 2016 hit, which spent 12 weeks at the top of the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, was received with enthusiasm by the audience, reflecting Urban's enduring appeal. His history as a coach on The Voice Australia and his collection of 15 Academy of Country Music awards and 13 CMA awards further underscore his status in the music industry.

The duo Dan + Shay graced the stage with a performance of Bigger Houses. This song, from their latest album, showcased their ability to blend storytelling with melody, resonating with the audience and setting a high standard for their upcoming role as coaches in season 25.

Their previous achievements, including Grammy Awards and chart-topping albums, have established them as significant figures in the contemporary music scene.

The Voice season 24 finale was further enriched by performances from a diverse array of artists, each bringing their own unique musical style to the stage. Teddy Swims, known for his soulful voice and heartfelt renditions, delivered a performance that resonated with the audience.

AJR, a band celebrated for its eclectic sound and energetic stage presence, added a vibrant dimension to the evening.

Additionally, the legendary group Earth, Wind & Fire brought a classic and soulful element to the show, reminding viewers of the rich history and enduring appeal of their music. These performances, varying in genre and style, contributed to the overall dynamism of the finale, showcasing the wide-ranging appeal of The Voice.

A significant aspect of The Voice Season 24 finale was the collaboration between the coaches and their respective contestants.

These duets not only highlighted the contestants' growth throughout the season but also showcased the effective mentorship provided by the coaches. Each pairing delivered performances that were both powerful and harmonious, reflecting the strong bonds formed during the competition.

The coaches themselves came together for a group performance of the holiday classic Let It Snow, adding a festive and communal atmosphere to the finale. This performance underscored the collaborative spirit of the show and the shared joy of music-making among the coaches and contestants.

Final thoughts

The Voice season 24 finale stood out as a celebration of musical talent and diversity. The performances by Keith Urban and Dan + Shay, along with other artists, highlighted the show's commitment to presenting a wide array of musical talents.

The collaborations between coaches and contestants showcased the nurturing environment of the show, where emerging talents are guided and supported by experienced artists. As the curtain fell on this season, the finale left audiences with a sense of anticipation and excitement for what the next season of The Voice will bring.