The Voice 24 Finale will include performances from Bryce Leatherwood and Keith Urban among a host of music stars

NBC’s The Voice 24 has inarguably entered its most exciting stage, with the finale set to air in a matter of hours. With a range of incredibly talented artists joining the show for this season, the Finale is also expected to be a huge spectacle.

This is partly because of the kind of popular music stars who have already been confirmed to perform in the Finale. Usual suspect John Legend has joined a lineup filled with some bonafide country music stars to ensure excitement among fans. The Finale is divided into two episodes, with the 2nd part set to be aired 25 hours later after the first one.

The Voice 24 Finale to include a range of country music stars

The two-night Finale will include a range of talented artists, who will all be itching to see their performances play out on the streaming platform. The lineup includes some familiar faces for THe Voice fans, alongside a couple of country music legends and even some Grammy-nominated superstars.

The first night will see the Season 22 winner of The Voice Bryce Leatherwood take to the stage. He will be performing his original son, The Finger, which will give fans a sense of what kind of journey Leatherwood has undertaken since his inspirational performances on the 22nd Season of The Voice.

While Leatherwood is the only star who is confirmed to perform in Episode 1 of the highly-anticipated Finale, episode 2 will see a range of other stars follow suit. This includes Jelly Roll and Keith Urban, with both stars being legends in their own rights.

Jelly Roll will perform his song Save Me alongside Lainey Wilson. The song has been nominated for a Grammy, while Keith Urban will perform his original, Blue Ain’t Your Color.

Regardless, other artists to look forward to are Dan and Shay, who are also joining as Coaches in Season 25 of The Voice.

However, that is hardly the extent of the talent on show. The likes of Reba McEntire, John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and Niall Horan will also all engage in performances of their own, albeit in duets. The four will perform the song Let it Snow which is a hint to the upcoming Christmas season.

Hence, the sheer number of popular artists who will be performing in the Finale means that the two final The Voice episodes become a bit of a must-watch TV for fans. That is of course in addition to the winner being chosen, amongst the five remaining contestants.

Regardless, The Voice 24 Finale is set to be aired on December 18, 8 PM ET. However, the second part of the Finale will be released 25 hours later, at 9 PM ET, December 19.