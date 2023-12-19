The Voice season 24 finale: How to vote for the finalists?

As the curtains draw on the 24th season of NBC's The Voice, the excitement reaches its peak with the finale set to air in two parts on December 18 and 19, 2023. This season, marked by the absence of Blake Shelton, sees Niall Horan, Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire, and John Legend in the coaching roles. The spotlight is on the top five finalists: Huntley and Mara Justine from Team Niall, Lila Forde from Team Legend, and Ruby Leigh and Jacquie Roar from Team Reba.

With a blend of unique talents and diverse musical styles, these finalists are poised to compete for the grand prize of $100,000 and a record deal with Universal Music Group. The finale not only promises thrilling performances from the contestants but also features guest appearances from celebrated artists like Keith Urban and Jelly Roll.

Casting votes for The Voice season 24 finale

To vote for your favorite finalist in The Voice season 24, download The Voice app or visit NBC.com/VoiceVote. The voting window remains open until the morning of December 19. The two-part finale of The Voice Season 24 promises an enthralling experience for viewers. Premiered on December 18, the first episode made the stage for the final showdown among the top five contestants.

The second episode, airing on December 19, is where the season's winner will be announced. This season's coaching panel includes Niall Horan, Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire, and John Legend, each bringing their unique expertise to the table.

The finale also features a lineup of renowned artists. Viewers can look forward to special performances by Keith Urban and Jelly Roll, adding to the celebratory atmosphere of the finale.

The voting window is a key detail for fans wanting to support their favorite contestant, remaining open until the morning of December 19. This direct involvement of the audience in the voting process adds an exciting layer of interaction to the show, as the fate of the finalists hinges on the public's choice.

The transparency and simplicity of the voting process ensure that every fan's voice is heard in this crucial decision-making phase.

The journey to the finale of The Voice season 24 has been a showcase of exceptional talent and musical diversity. Each finalist brings a unique flair to the competition. Huntley and Mara Justine, representing Team Niall, have consistently impressed the audience with their powerful performances. Lila Forde, the sole contender from Team Legend, has captivated viewers with her distinctive voice.

Team Reba's Ruby Leigh and Jacquie Roar have both showcased their remarkable talents, making them strong contenders for the title. These finalists have not only demonstrated their vocal abilities but also their growth as artists throughout the season, earning them a spot in the much-anticipated finale.

The winner of The Voice season 24 stands to gain not only the title but also a significant prize. The champion will receive $100,000 and a coveted record deal with Universal Music Group, marking a significant milestone in their music career.

Beyond the monetary reward and record deal, winning the show is a reflection of the artist's talent and potential in the music industry. For the finalists, this finale is more than just a competition; it's a launchpad that could propel their careers to new heights.

As the final votes are tallied and the winner is announced, one thing is certain: The Voice continues to be a celebration of musical talent and a reflection of the power of audience engagement in shaping the careers of aspiring artists.