The Voice Winners List: From 2011 to 2023

The Voice season 24 is coming to an end with its two-part finale episode airing on December 18 and 19, 2023, on NBC. Fans of the show are excited to find out the winner of the latest season who is set to win a $100,000 cash prize and land a record deal with Universal Music.

The popular reality singing competition began its journey in 2011 and has had 24 seasons since then. As fans await to see who the new winner is, this list will take a look at all the winners of the NBC show, from 2011 to The Voice season 23, which aired in 2022.

The Voice winners 2011-2023 and more

1) Javier Colon (Season 1 - 2011)

Javier Colon, from Team Adam, was the first-ever winner of The Voice. He labels his music genre as "acoustic soul."

2) Jermaine Paul (Season 2 - 2012)

Jermaine Paul was the first one from Blake Shelton's team to win the prize in 2012. Paul, a Rhythm & Blues singer, formerly worked with Alicia Keys and even has a Grammy nomination.

3) Cassadee Pope (Season 3 - 2012)

Cassadee wasn't just the first female contestant to win the show, she was also the second contestant from Team Blake to do so. She released her first country solo album in 2013.

4) Danielle Bradbery (Season 4 - 2013)

Danielle, a country-pop singer from Houston, Texas, continued the winning streak for Team Blake.

5) Tessanne Chin (Season 5 - 2013)

Jamaican-born singer Tessanne belonged to Team Adam and has prior experience opening for famous acts such as Patti Labelle and Gladys Knight.

6) Josh Kaufman (Season 6 - 2014)

Florida-based soul singer Josh first started on Team Adam but eventually shifted gears to join Team Usher, scoring the first win for the rapper's team. He was initially the oldest person to win the competition at the age of 38.

7) Craig Wayne Boyd (Season 7 - 2014)

Craig represented Team Blake at the time of winning on The Voice. The forty-two-year-old Nashville native is a country singer.

8) Sawyer Fredericks (Season 8 - 2015)

Sawyer rose to fame after winning the show when she was just twenty-two years old. Her debut EP, released in 2015 rose to second position on the Billboard Folk Chart.

9) Jordan Smith (Season 9 - 2015)

Coming from Team Adam, this contemporary Christian singer had previously occupied the top spot on the iTunes store with his music.

10) Alisan Porter (Season 10 - 2016)

Alisan, from Team Christina, sings pop, rock, and country along with being an actress and a dancer.

11) Sundance Head (Season 11 - 2016)

Jason 'Sundance' Head, the son of Roy Head, is a soul/country singer-songwriter from Texas.

12) Chris Blue (Season 12 - 2017)

Chris is a soul singer who won the show when he was twenty-seven years old.

13) Chloe Kohanski (Season 13 - 2017)

Chloe MK (Image via Facebook/@Chloe Mk)

Elsewhere known as Chloe MK, she is a rock-and-roll singer-songwriter who took home the trophy for Team Blake.

14) Brynn Cartelli (Season 14 - 2018)

The youngest winner of The Voice is an American pop singer and was a member of Team Kelly. Brynn was only 15 when she won the show and created history as the youngest winner of the competition.

15) Chevel Shepherd (Season 15 - 2018)

Chevel was the first country singer to win the show from outside of Team Blake. She was 16 when she won the competition and was a part of singer Kelly Clarkson's team.

16) Maelyn Jarmon (Season 16 - 2019)

Texas native Maelyn represented Team John and is an American folk singer.

17) Jake Hoot (Season 17 - 2019)

Another Texas native, country singer Jake, won The Voice with his coach Kelly Clarkson's help.

18) Todd Tilghman (Season 18 - 2020)

American Pastor singer Todd was the oldest winner on the show at 42 years old. Before him, Josh Kaufman was the oldest winner on the show.

19) Carter Rubin (Season 19 - 2020)

The second youngest winner on The Voice hailed from Team Gwen Stefani.

20) Cam Anthony (Season 20 - 2021)

The internet sensation represented Team Blake at the time of winning the show.

21) Girl Named Tom (Season 21- 2021)

Kelly Clarkson coached the group from South Bend, Indiana, which has been successfully touring since their victory on The Voice.

22) Bryce Leatherwood (Season 22 - 2022)

Woodstock native Bryce is a country musician who has now landed a contract with Republic Records.

23) Gina Miles (Season 23 - 2022)

Hailing from Paxton, Illinois, Gina won The Voice by the closest margin to date on the show.

The two-part finale episode of season 24 of the competition is set to air on December 18 and 19, 2023, on NBC.